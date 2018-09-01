For Whom the Bell Tolls: How to Watch HBO’s McCain Documentary

“For Whom the Bell Tolls,” is an HBO Documentary Films project that reflects back on Senator John McCain’s 60 years in service to his country. The film shares a title with McCain’s favorite book, just one of the many personal touches to the documentary.

HBO describes the film as an “illuminating, exclusive profile of one of the most influential forces in modern American politics.” The film includes unseen home movies and photographs. It pulls from past interview, speeches and newsreels and brings in key colleagues and political leaders who testify of McCain’s life.

Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama are interviewed in the documentary. It was produced and directed by Peter, George and Teddy Kunhardt. “For Whom the Bell Tolls” first aired on Memorial Day (May 28th) of this year on HBO.

How to Watch ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’

You can stream in on Amazon. Amazon offers HBO access for $14.99 a month after a free trial of one week.

If you have Xfinity as a provider, you can stream it on your online account.

HBO Go Vs. HBO Now

You can watch the documentary on HBO Now, which costs a flat rate of $15 per month and is a stand-alone package. In other words, you don’t have to have a cable subscription to use it. View the film here.

You can also watch the documentary on HBO Go, which is free with an HBO subscription. You just login to HBO Go’s website and click on your cable provider. According to digitaltrends, some providers will offer HBO access to internet-only customers, who can then add an HBO subscription to an Amazon Prime, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, or Hulu account.