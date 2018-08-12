Four People Shot, Including 2 Children, in Columbus Ohio

#NEW this morning: a 5-year-old & a 10-year-old were among four victims shot at a party in Weinland Park last night. A witness told us he heard 20+ gunshots. No suspects or motive known at this point. 150-200 people were out there…@ColumbusPolice say just three agreed to talk. pic.twitter.com/mHdhFUSA7Q — Geoff Redick (@GeoffWSYX6) August 12, 2018

News reports say two young boys — and two adults — were among the people injured in a shooting in Weinland Park in the northern part of Columbus, Ohio.

A witness told WSXS News that he heard about 20 gunshots at a party in Weinland Park last night.

Local 10 News reports that the two adult victims were brothers, Jason Boggs, 31 and Mark Spurlock, 34. One of the men took a bullet in the stomach, and the other had a gunshot wound in his right leg. Both were expected to survive.

All of the victims were being treated in local hospitals and were in stable condition. The five year old girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a bullet wound to the leg; the ten year old and the ten year old was treated Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Police have not released any information about the shooter or the incident yet. The names of the victims have also not been released. This is a developing story.