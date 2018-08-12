Four People Shot, Including 1 Child, in Columbus Ohio

News reports say four people– including one child — are injured as the result of a shooting in Weinland Park in the northern part of Columbus, Ohio.

All of the victims were being treated in local hospitals and were in stable condition. The three adults were treated Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and the child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Police have not released any information about the shooter or the incident yet. The names of the victims have also not been released. This is a developing story.