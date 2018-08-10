Fredericton, New Brunswick, Shooting: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Fredericton Police Force reporting multiple fatalities. No more information is available. pic.twitter.com/g4cch8cBLC — Nathalie Sturgeon (@nthlstrgn) August 10, 2018

Multiple fatalities have been reported after an early morning shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick. The city is located in eastern Canada. There is no official word on how many people have been hurt or about the status of any suspect in the incident. CTV reports that “at least four people” have been killed in the incident. The circumstances of the events leading up to the shooting are unclear at this point.

We have heard what sounds to be four gunshots in the last few minutes @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/l31i8xGtDa — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) August 10, 2018

A tweet from the Fredericton police was sent at 6:35 a.m. local time on August 10, it read, “Fredericton Police are responding Brookside Drive area. The public is asked to avoid the area and stay in their homes with doors locked at this time for their safety.” A follow-up message later confirmed that police were dealing with “multiple fatalities” along Brookside Drive on the northside of the city.

CBC reports that a local Tim Horton’s coffee shop has been told to keep their doors locked and their customers and staff inside until further notice. That CBC report adds that there has been massive emergency services response to the area, including police, paramedics and firefighters.

DEVELOPING: Police say at least four people are dead in an ongoing situation in the Canadian town of Fredericton https://t.co/5W8cRkMGee pic.twitter.com/GwUB5EnYQx — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 10, 2018

The town of Fredericton is located about 70 miles from the U.S. border. The local police have also tweeted asking the local population to avoid calling the police station directly due to a high volume of calls. Residents have been asked to call 911 if there is an emergency.

The Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais said that his department has offered support to the Fredericton Police, “We at @HfxRegPolice are following the situation in Fredericton this morning. I have spoken to Chief Fitch personally to offer her any support we can give. We stand with @CityFredPolice while they deal with this situation.”