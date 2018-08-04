Gabrielle Gibson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gabrielle Gibson, 19, of Mobile, Ala., wearing distressed jean shorts and a bright, billowy long-sleeve near-crop top, was thrown out of a shopping center by mall cops who found themselves looking at her “ass” and it was “a problem.”

Gibson names names and said that because she’s curvier with “bigger thighs” she was singled out from the throngs of girls in the mall with short shorts.

Gibson shared the incident on Facebook and her post blew up.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Gibson Said ‘Grown Men Couldn’t Contain Themselves So I Get Kicked Out’

“I was literally harassed and kicked out of the Bellair mall in Mobile, AL today because of what I’m wearing. Apparently grown men couldn’t contain themselves so I get kicked out.”

Gibson said one security guard said he was distracted “looking at my ass cheeks and it was a problem.”

Gibson, who posted photos of herself in the outfit she had on, said the problem wasn’t with her or what she was wearing it was with the mall cops.

“Don’t look at my ass then there’s a thought?”

2. Gibson Named the Security Guards Who Harassed Her & Then Threatened to Call Real Police

Gibson accused “Security officer J. Mathis” of examining her butt and telling her it was a “problem.” She said, “security officer Davis and head of security Jim Chavis were extremely rude and completely unprofessional about the situation. I told them i have bigger thighs and its just to hot for jeans that I cant help they ride up a bit,” she explained in her Facebook post. “It doesn’t bother me then it shouldn’t bother you.”

The teen said the mall security threatened to call in Mobile Police.

The comments on her Facebook page are around 70 to 30 in her favor.

3. Shoppes at Bel Air Stood by its Mall Cops & Dress Code

Local media reported the Shoppes at Bel Air statement:

“Given the high degree of importance we place on maintaining a family-friendly shopping environment, our policy requires all of our customers to dress in a manner that reflects our code of conduct. Anyone who violates this policy will be asked to change or to leave the premises.”

Gibson finds that ironic.

She said from what she saw, “everyone had short shorties on. I mean come on its August and 100° outside. I don’t know why i was pinpointed.”

Gibson said she is “disgusted with the behavior” of mall security she encountered. The incident ruined her day and left a lasting impact which is why, she said, she wanted people to share her post.

“I was just having a good time trying to look around. Everyone can share this. This whole incident has made me embarrassed.”

She did set up a GoFundMe for her “education” which had some uh-humming. The goal is $5,000. So far, $30 has been pledged.

4. Gibson May or May Not Have Purchased Her Distressed Jean Shorts at Bel Air Shoppes, But They Sell Them in Stores There

Shorts like the ones Gibson was wearing are known as ‘Daisy Dukes’ and they’re a staple for many teens summer wardrobes.

The Shoppes at Bel Air is home to a number of women’s clothing shops that cater to young women. And very similar, if not identical jean shorts which are considered “distressed” – purposely ripped and worn for the look – can be found in at least one, two and possibly more stores in the mall. Like the popular Forever 21, for example.

5. A Planned ‘Slut Walk’ Protest Was Shut Down by Police Saturday & Protesters Said They Were Were Denied Access

The call to action, a “Bel Air Mall Daisy Duke Slut Walk” was posted after Gibson posted on Facebook, which was been shared thousands of times.

“One gorgeous young woman was SHAMED and ASKED TO LEAVE because her shorts were ‘too short.’ I have personally worn shorts shorter than what she wore and walked past security and police and no one said one word. It’s summertime. In South Alabama. It’s hot. WEAR WHAT YOU WANT. Don’t allow anyone to shame you for what you choose to wear. We’re banding together to support our sister in solidarity – women’s bodies are not shameful. We shouldn’t be forced to cover up because men can’t control themselves. Bring your ass (literally) and descend on Bel Air with us. Share with your friends! #SistersInSolidarity #StopShaming #WhatIWearDoesntEqualConsent”

More than 400 had said they were interested in attending and more than 100 were committed.

So today, as people were trying to gather for the protest, organizer Ashley Holmquist posted on the live discussion, “The police escorted us off of the property without incident. However the news is running a story on this and we have moved this to Burlington,” entrance to the shopping centers. But as this post was being published, girls or women wearing shorts weer not allowed to enter the store area, Holmquist posted adding if girls or women were with men, they’re permitted to move freely.