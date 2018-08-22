Gretchen Wilson Arrested at CT Airport

Country singer Gretchen Wilson was arrested by Connecticut State Police Tuesday night.

According to WFSB, state police responded to a Bradley International Airport runway at 7 p.m. for a call of an incident aboard an incoming flight. While troopers were interviewing the 45-year-old “Redneck Woman” singer, she became belligerent and was placed under arrest.

It’s not clear if it was a public or private flight. The airport is located in Windsor Locks.

Wilson, charged with breach of peace, had bond set at $1,000. WFSB reported it was not known if she was bonded out. She is to appear in a Connecticut Superior Court today.

Wilson, who performed the National Anthem during the 2008 Republican National Convention, also played for then-GOP presidential candidate John McCain and vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Wilson played for the Alaska governor at a number of rallies leading up to election day including in Ohio and North Carolina.

“We got any rednecks in her today,” Wilson asks.

Wilson made her country music debut in 2004. Her album ‘Here For the Party’ included the single, “Redneck Woman.” The track would shoot up the Billboard country music chart and win a Grammy.