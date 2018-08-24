Hawaii Weather Alert: Map of Evacuations & Shelters [August 24]

As of August 24, four Hawaiian counties have provided lists of road closures and evacuation areas, in response to the ongoing inclement weather from Hurricane Lane. Here’s what you need to know. Hawaii County Road Closures Highway 19 – mm 2, 6, 19, Hakalau Bridge (multiple closures throughout)

– mm 2, 6, 19, Hakalau Bridge (multiple closures throughout) Highway 250 (Kohala Mountain Road) – mm 13

(Kohala Mountain Road) – mm 13 Saddle Road (alternating one lane with pilot car between 8-12 mm) Secondary road closures in effect: Akolea Wooden Bridge

Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) at 25.5 mm (Halawa Gulch)

Bayfront Highway

East Kawailani Street from Awapuhi to Nohona Street

Kaalaiki Road in Kau, just above Naalehu

Kaiulani Street (Reeds Island)

Kapuna Street (Ahualoa)

Kukila Street between Railroad and Pohaku

Kamehameha Avenue, Ponahawai to Manono

Laupahoehoe Point Road

Lehua Street (Honokaa)

Old Mamalahoa in Honomu (past the gym)

Pohaku from 39th to 40th in Orchidland Estates

Pauahi Street Bridge

Piihonua Wooden Bridge

Rainbow Drive

South Point Road from Kamaoa Junction to South Point

Wainaku Street

Wainuenue Ave above Akolea Road

Waipio Valley Road Hawaii County Emergency Shelter Locations Waiakea High School: 155 W. Kawili St, Hilo Hookena Elementary School: 86-4355 Mamalahoa Highway, Captain Cook Kamehameha Park Hisaoka Gym: 54-382 Kamehameha Park Road, Kapaau *Pet Friendly Kealakehe High School: 74-5000 Puohulihuli Street, Kailua-Kona *Pet Friendly Waikoloa Elementary & Middle School: 68-1730 Ho’oko Street, Waikoloa Konawaena High School Gym: 81-1043 Konawaena School Road, Kealakekua Maui County Evacuation Maps The county of Maui has provided a series of evacuation maps for the following areas: Makena to Wailea to Kamaole Beach Park III Kamaole Beach Park III to Kihei to Kealia Maalaea: Kealia to McGregor Point to Ukumehame Beach Park Ukumehame Beach Park to Olowalu to Launiupoko Point Lahaina: Launiupoko Beach Park to Wahikulu Beach Park Kaanapali to Honokowai to Napili Kapalua to Honolua Bay to Keawalua

Discover the Stories That Matter Join over 240,000 people who get the most important news stories and the best shopping deals from Heavy – Delivered right to your inbox.

Hawaii is experiencing a range of inclement weather, from flooding from Hurricane Lane to a brush fire that's spread to over 300 acres. Here are the evacuation centers.

Hawaii is experiencing a range of inclement weather, from flooding from Hurricane Lane to a brush fire that's spread to over 300 acres. Here are the evacuation centers.