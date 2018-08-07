Holy Fire Map: Location of Orange County Fire & Evacuation Details

The Holy Fire in California just started yesterday afternoon, but as of late morning August 7, it has already exploded to 4,000 acres in size. Evacuations have been ordered for this fire and officials are working to keep it under control. Read on to see maps on the fire’s location and details about evacuations.

Where Is the Holy Fire? Maps to Help You Find the Fire’s Location

This interactive map of the Holy Fire, which you can view below or here, can help you stay updated on the fire’s location. This map also lists evacuation locations.

The fire is in Orange County, off Holy Jim Canyon Road, west of the North Main Divide. The fire started Monday afternoon and quickly grew to more than 100 acres, The OCR reported, but now it’s 4,000 acres and growing.

It’s good to view several interactive maps, just in case one map isn’t kept updated. This map, for example, is from CAL FIRE. You may need to zoom in to see the Holy Fire:

The California Governor’s office has another active fire map. You can zoom in to the Holy Fire:

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to see the Holy Fire details and click on the Holy Fire icon itself to see details about the fire.

You can also click on the interactive map in the tweet below to see helpful details:

#HolyFire 8/7 Tuesday. VIIRS satellite hotspot data just updated. But remember, hotspot data is not ‘real time’. When satellite hotspot data first appears on a map it is already about 3 hours old. Open online map: https://t.co/zY3pGvLEuU #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/8f6C2t1QLQ — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 7, 2018

Officials said the fire was on the north and south sides of the canyon, pushing up to the north Main Divide Road, and moving toward Riverside County. Evacuations were ordered in areas including Holy Jim Canyon, Trabuco Canyon Recreation Residence Tract, Blue Jay, and Falcon Campground areas, NBC 7 reported.

And this map from Wildfire Viewer uses NASA VIIRS and MODIS detections to continuously show progression.

Track the developing #HolyFire yourself. NASA VIIRS and MODIS detections feed continuously showing progression. Overlay Fire history from 2007-2017, measure distances and areas, and print map views all with WILDFIRE VIEWER.

2 hour access starting now: https://t.co/NEowk0jWKR pic.twitter.com/l0WkvUumoL — Wildfire Viewer (@wildfireviewer) August 7, 2018

And next up is a 3D map looking east showing the approximate location of the fire.

3-D map looking east. Approx location of #HolyFire. Late Monday night the USFS estimated that the fire east of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA had burned approx 4,000 acres, but that figure could change with more accurate mapping. More info… https://t.co/PKx3rAcWtD pic.twitter.com/pQQZNHy5ub — Wildfire Today 🔥 (@wildfiretoday) August 7, 2018

Holy Fire Evacuation & Shelter Details

The fire quickly grew to 4,000 acres and 600 personnel are currently working on containing the fire in Orange County, Inciweb reported. The cause is under investigation.

Evacuations were ordered in areas including the Holy Jim Canyon community area, Trabuco Canyon Recreation Residence Tract (and community), which are home to dozens of weekend cabins. Other evacuations were ordered in campgrounds in the Trabuco Ranger District, Blue Jay and Falcon Campground areas, and El Cariso Campground off Highway 74, 10 News reported. Forest road closures were also in effect for Trabuco Creek, Maple Springs, North Main Divide, Bedford, and Indian Truck Trail.

Evacuation orders remain in effect today, August 7.

Tilson Shumate and his wife told ABC 7 that they barely made it out alive. “Fire travels faster than you think. It’s an incredible sensation to be in this and to be faced with life and death. We think we’re ready to die, but are we? I don’t know, man. I don’t want to go like this, Lord, get us out of here.”

A Red Cross evacuation shelter is set up at the Bell Tower Regional Community Center at 22232 El Paseo in Rancho Santa Margarita. Call first before heading out there, however. The shelter might close if no one arrives, but it will reopen if needed.

Evacuation details are constantly changing, so call your local officials or police if you’re concerned about your area. A public information hotline has been set up at 714-628-7085 for the Holy Jim area.