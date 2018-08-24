Hurricane Lane: Map of Evacuations & Shelters [August 24]

As of August 24, four Hawaiian counties have provided lists of road closures and evacuation areas, in response to the ongoing inclement weather from Hurricane Lane.
Here’s what you need to know.
Hawaii County Road Closures
- Highway 19 – mm 2, 6, 19, Hakalau Bridge (multiple closures throughout)
- Highway 250 (Kohala Mountain Road) – mm 13
- Saddle Road (alternating one lane with pilot car between 8-12 mm)
Secondary road closures in effect:
- Akolea Wooden Bridge
- Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) at 25.5 mm (Halawa Gulch)
- Bayfront Highway
- East Kawailani Street from Awapuhi to Nohona Street
- Kaalaiki Road in Kau, just above Naalehu
- Kaiulani Street (Reeds Island)
- Kapuna Street (Ahualoa)
- Kukila Street between Railroad and Pohaku
- Kamehameha Avenue, Ponahawai to Manono
- Laupahoehoe Point Road
- Lehua Street (Honokaa)
- Old Mamalahoa in Honomu (past the gym)
- Pohaku from 39th to 40th in Orchidland Estates
- Pauahi Street Bridge
- Piihonua Wooden Bridge
- Rainbow Drive
- South Point Road from Kamaoa Junction to South Point
- Wainaku Street
- Wainuenue Ave above Akolea Road
- Waipio Valley Road
Hawaii County Emergency Shelter Locations
- Waiakea High School: 155 W. Kawili St, Hilo
- Hookena Elementary School: 86-4355 Mamalahoa Highway, Captain Cook
- Kamehameha Park Hisaoka Gym: 54-382 Kamehameha Park Road, Kapaau *Pet Friendly
- Kealakehe High School: 74-5000 Puohulihuli Street, Kailua-Kona *Pet Friendly
- Waikoloa Elementary & Middle School: 68-1730 Ho’oko Street, Waikoloa
- Konawaena High School Gym: 81-1043 Konawaena School Road, Kealakekua
Maui County Evacuation Maps
The county of Maui has provided a series of evacuation maps for the following areas:
Makena to Wailea to Kamaole Beach Park III
Kamaole Beach Park III to Kihei to Kealia
Maalaea: Kealia to McGregor Point to Ukumehame Beach Park
Ukumehame Beach Park to Olowalu to Launiupoko Point
Lahaina: Launiupoko Beach Park to Wahikulu Beach Park
Kaanapali to Honokowai to Napili
Kapalua to Honolua Bay to Keawalua
Kahului
Paia to Kuau
Pailoa Bay to Hana to Hamoa
Kahakuloa Bay
Keanae to Wailua to Nahiku
Hawaii is experiencing a range of inclement weather, from flooding from Hurricane Lane to a brush fire that's spread to over 300 acres. Here are the evacuation centers.