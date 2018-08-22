Hurricane Lane Live Radar: Watch Satellite Streams to Track Lane’s Location

Hurricane Lane is approaching Hawaii fast as a dangerous Category 4 storm. Earlier a Category 5, the hurricane weakened slightly as it approached Hawaii, but still is a dangerous storm. At this time, a Hurricane Warning is in effect for Hawaii’s Big Island and for Maui County, according to the National Weather Service. Oahu and Kauai County are under a Hurricane Watch. The video above is a live stream from The Weather Channel. Note that live streams may periodically go up or down, and we will add more streams as they are available. Although these streams should be set to not automatically play sound, if you hear sound then you may need to scroll down and mute the video that is autoplaying.

Here’s another Weather Channel stream that includes local radar:

And here’s a running live stream of local weather bulletins in the Hawaii area:

The only other hurricane to make landfall in Hawaii was Iniki in 1992, and it’s closer than Hurricane Hector which brushed past Hawaii earlier this month, CBS News reported.

Here’s another live stream in case the others go down:

Oahu, which is under a hurricane watch, has never been directly hit by a hurricane.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center has said that the Hawaiian Islands remain “vulnerable” as Hurricane Lane passes south of the Big Island.

Next is a live video from Kehana Beach on the eastern side of the Big Island, which may show significant changes as Lane approaches. This is provided on Facebook by WeatherNation:

The CPHC noted: “At 1100 AM HST (2100 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Lane was located near latitude 15.5 North, longitude 155.9 West. Lane is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A gradual turn toward the northwest is expected today followed by a more northward motion on Thursday. A turn back toward the west is expected on Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Lane will move very close to or over the main Hawaiian Islands from Thursday through Saturday.”

Here is a live stream from Twitch.tv’s user hurricanelanemaui that shows a feed from Kula Maui, with a view toward Lanai and West Maui:

Maximum sustained winds are currently near 155 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward by 40 miles, and tropical storm force winds extend outward by 140 miles.

Here is a Nest stream from Ninole, Hawaii, facing northeast, provided by Redditor SaltyHydroxide:

This is a developing story.