Idaho Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Right Now [August 14]

Idaho has a surprisingly large number of active fires right now. The state has 11 fires, numbering 135,272 acres total, according to NIFC. (Other sources may have a slightly different count.) Read on for more details on where these fires are, their containment levels, and maps.

You can see a fully interactive map of the fires in Idaho here, as provided by Idaho Fire Info. A map on Idaho.gov’s page does not appear to be updated. But the following map, powered by ESRI, also contains information on the situation in Idaho. Zoom in for more specific details or visit Idaho Fire Info’s map at the link above.

Here are details on the fires in Idaho as provided by NIFC and other sources.

Chesterfield Fire

This fire, handled by the Fort Hall Agency, is 2,000 acres and 30 percent contained. It’s five miles northwest of Chesterfield.

Copper Mountain Fire

This fire, in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest, is 180 acres and 25 percent contained. It’s five miles east of East Hope and four miles east of Eastport on the Canadian border. It was caused by lightning. The last map from Inciweb is above.

Cougar Fire

This fire, in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest, is 3,619 acres and 23 percent contained. It’s five miles east of East Hope, at 48.266 latitude, -116.172 longitude. Nearby towns include Hope and Clark Fork, according to Inciweb. Fire behavior expected to be moderate.

Inciweb’s closure details include: “Road and trail closures remain in effect. The Forest Service is finalizing an area closure. Trails 444, 63, 114, 642, 2240, and 120 west of trail 63 and east of trail 444; Roads 489 and 419 (Lightning Creek) north of road 1184 and south of road 473 remain closed. Refer to the closure order on Inciweb for details. Inciweb-Cougar Fire: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6081/.”

Kiwah Fire

This fire, in Salmon-Challis National Forest, is 15,437 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 49 miles northwest of Challis. It was caused by lightning. This fire is being allowed to play its natural ecological role in the environment, Inciweb reported. The fire’s located northwest of Indian Creek Guard Station within the Indian Creek drainage in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.

Mesa Fire

This fire, in Payette National Forest, is 34,700 acres and 80 percent contained. It’s four miles south of Council and was caused by human activity. Inciweb is concluding its daily updates due to the fire’s containment.

Rabbit Foot Fire

This fire, in Salmon-Challis National Forest, is 23,008 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 14 miles southwest of Salmon, 22 miles north of Challis, and was caused by lightning, according to the Forestry Service. No structures have been destroyed but there have been two injuries. Some fire behavior is still extreme.

A community meeting is Wednesday, August 15 at 6 p.m. in Salmon, Idaho’s Salmon High School Gym.

Fire behavior has been extreme, not allowing for good engagement, Inciweb reported.

Inciweb reported the following closures on August 14: “Stage One Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Bureau of Land Management, as well as the State. Fire related road/area/trail/campground closure orders remain in effect. For more information go to Inciweb or the Salmon-Challis Facebook page. (https://www.facebook.com/salmonchallisnf/). Closures may expand due to new fire growth.”

Rampike Fire

This fire, in Idaho Panhandle National Forest, is 1,100 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 23 miles northeast of Kellogg at 47.849 latitude, -115.967 longitude, and was caused by lightning.

Rattlesnake Creek Fire

#RattlesnakeCreekFire Daily Update – August 13, 2018. 4,731 acres. Conditions aligned yesterday for #firefighters to conduct firing operations, which will continue today if conditions remain favorable. Read the full update on @inciweb at https://t.co/67wuezhNJf. #NPClwNF pic.twitter.com/x8abxwmIUc — Nez Perce-Clearwater (@NPClwNFs) August 13, 2018

This fire, in Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, is 5,336 acres and 42 percent contained. It’s 5 miles southwest of Riggins and is on the west side of Highway 95 near mile marker 184, near Pollock.

Sharps Fire

#Sharpsfire Final update on the #Sharpsfire from Great Basin Incident Management Team 1 August 11, 2018 pic.twitter.com/6QxOhLpkGF — Great Basin Team 1 (@gb_team1) August 11, 2018

This fire, in Eastern Idaho, is 64,853 acres and 88 percent contained. It’s six miles east of Bellevue and was caused by human activity.

Smith Creek Fire

This fire, in Idaho Panhandle National Forest, is 835 acres and 20 percent contained. It’s 19 miles west of Bonners Ferry and 7 miles north of Priest Lake. It was caused by lightning and is approximately at 48.805 latitude, -116.699 longitude. There are no closures at this time.

Surprise Creek Fire

This fire, in Idaho Panhandle National Forest, is 1,571 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 18 miles east of Athol and nearby communities include Lakeview and Gold Creek mining operations. Moderate spread is expected north and northeast. Limited growth is expected northwest along 2378 road.

Inciweb says the following about closures: “Refer to the Closure Order on Inciweb. An emergency closure of 332 Road is in effect and the Forest Service is finalizing the area closure. The area affected by the closure is generally bounded by Bunco Rd (Rd 332) between Rd 205 and Rd 258, Spruce Creek to Devils Peak, and south to the Independence Creek trail. A finalized area closure is expected today. https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6125/.”