Isabella Bowman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Isabella Bowman, a teacher at an elementary school in Cottonwood, Arizona, is accused of having sexual contact with a teenage boy.

She is but the latest female teacher to be accused of sexual misconduct with a student in the United States, which has seen a string of such cases in recent years. Her name is also given as Isabella Miller Bowman.

1. Isabella Miller Bowman Is Accused of Sexual Misconduct With a 17-Year-Old Boy

The accusations involve a 17-year-old boy. However, police said the youth was not a student of Bowman’s and added that the alleged misconduct occurred outside of school, according to AZCentral.

“We do not believe there are any other victims at this time, however, this investigation is still ongoing,” said Detective Sergeant Chad Sinn, of the Cottonwood Police Department, in a press release.

2. Police Allege They Also Recovered Marijuana

Police said Isabella Bowman worked at Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary School in Cottonwood, Arizona, and she is 22-years-old.

Police allege that they also found marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia at the scene of Bowman’s arrest, according to JournalAZ.com.

The teenager in question is in high school in another school district in the State of Arizona.

3. An Alleged Argument Between Isabella Bowman & Her Husband Alerted Police to the Accusations

Police found out about the accusations after an argument allegedly erupted between Isabella Bowman and her husband because he had discovered she was allegedly having a relationship with the teen, according to JournalAZ.com.

“Officers were called to Bowman’s residence late Wednesday night, early Thursday morning, for an argument between her and her husband, and that argument was because he had discovered she was having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old,” Cottonwood Police Sgt. Monica Kuhlt said to the news site.

Kuhlt told Verde News, “The investigation determined probable cause existed to charge her with having a sexual relationship with the juvenile. While officers were at the residence they also discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia that allegedly belonged to her.”

4. Isabella Bowman Is on Administrative Leave

The school district has placed Bowman on administrative leave. She is likely to face sexual conduct with a minor and drug charges, according to KTAR-TV.

The superintendent of The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District told JournalAZ, “COCSD is committed to the safety of all students and expects all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct when it comes to our community’s children,” King wrote in a letter to parents. “We must all work together, staff, students, families and community to provide a safe learning environment for children to learn, grow and thrive.”

The school’s website no longer contains Miller-Bowman’s name under staff.

5. Multiple Educational Workers in the United States Have Ended Up in Trouble With the Law for Alleged Sex Offenses

