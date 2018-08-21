Jakiw Palij: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

After obtaining an order to deport him more than 14 years ago, Jakiw Palij, 95, a Nazi death camp guard in German-occupied Poland in 1943 who stood guard as 6,000 Jews were slaughtered, was finally deported Tuesday from Queens, New York where he’s lived since 1949.

Palij was wheeled out of the red-brick house from his Queens neighborhood to be returned to Germany Tuesday morning.

“During a single nightmarish day in November 1943, all of the more than 6000 prisoners of the Nazi camp that (Palij) had guarded were systematically butchered,” Eli Em Rosenbaum, then-director of the Justice Department Office of Special Investigations said about the Pole who admitted to be a part of the SS. He also oversaw the forced labor of the Jews held in the death camp.

Federal officials hunting Nazi war criminals said he’s the last of them in the U.S.

1. In 2001 Palij Admitted Being an SS-Trained Guard. He Stood Guard as 6000 Jews Were Shot to Death in a Polish Concentration Camp in 1943

As Palij admitted to Justice Department officials in 2001, he was trained at the SS Training Camp in Trawniki, in Nazi-occupied Poland in the spring of 1943. Evidence showed men who trained at Trawniki “participated in implementing the Third Reich’s plan to murder Jews in Poland, code-named “Operation Reinhard.”

In November of that year, “some 6,000 Jewish men, women and children incarcerated at Trawniki were shot to death in one of the largest single massacres of the Holocaust.”

Officials said by “helping to prevent the escape of these prisoners during his service at Trawniki, Palij played an indispensable role in ensuring that they later met their tragic fate at the hands of the Nazis.”

2. Palij Came to the US in 1949, Lied to Immigration Saying he Was a Farm Worker During the War & Became a Citizen in 1957

Nazi concentration camp guard Palij, who has lived nearly 70 years in Queens, New York, was born in Poland in a region that is now part of the Ukraine. Palij sailed to New York in 1949, arrived and told immigration officials at the time that he “spent the war years working until 1944 on his father’s farm in his hometown …(previously a part of Poland but now in Ukraine) and then in a German factory.”

He became a U.S. citizen 61 years ago, but it wasn’t until 2002 that Palij was first prosecuted as a Nazi collaborator and his removal from the U.S. was sought.

A 2002 complaint was filed in U.S. District Court concerning the Nazi collaborator’s “wartime activities as an armed guard of Jewish prisoners at Trawniki, who were confined there under inhumane conditions.” The following year, having proved its case, Palij’s citizenship was revoked for being a Nazi confederate and his fraud when he lied about his war crimes when he immigrated to the U.S. A deportation order was issued in 2004 to send Palij to “Ukraine, Poland or Germany, or any other country that would admit him.” The government had showed Palij participated in “Nazi-sponsored acts of persecution while serving during World War II as an armed guard at the Trawniki forced-labor camp in Nazi-occupied Poland under the direction of the government of Germany and his subsequent concealment of that service when he immigrated to the United States.”

The judge at the time of the order wrote in his decision that the Jewish people slaughtered at the Trawniki concentration camp had been guarded by Palij and other SS guards for half a year. Palij appealed the decision and lost. But it’s taken 13 years to actually remove him. It’s unclear why.

3. Palij Was Wheeled out of his Queens Home on a Stretcher Tuesday For ‘Removal to Germany’

In its statement, the DOJ said, “the removal of Palij to Germany was effectuated through close cooperation between the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security and State. For nearly four decades, the Justice Department has vigorously pursued its mission to expel Nazi persecutors from the United States. The Palij case was the product of the Department’s longtime efforts to identify, investigate and take legal action against participants in Nazi crimes of persecution who reside in the United States.”

And despite many heralding the efforts to see him finally deported, many comments on social media reflect the climate in America; antisemitism and anti-Semitic comments filled the posts from ICE about Palij.

Deporting Palij was effected by a collaboration of Nazi hinting official agencies including the Obama-era Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Unit, established in 2009 to “identify, locate and prosecute human rights abusers in the United States, including those who are known or suspected to have participated in persecution, war crimes, genocide, torture, extrajudicial killings, female genital mutilation and the use or recruitment of child soldiers.”

Scores have worked on the Palij case including historian Dr. Jeffrey Richter, who specializes in the history of Germany, the Holocaust, and genocide. Richter worked on the Palij case from 1998 until 2010 with DOJ’s Nazi-hunting unit.

4. Protests in Front of Palij’s House to Remove the Nazi Have Been Going on For Years

Five years ago, 150 people gathered in Queens for a protest rally outside the home of the last known Nazi criminal in New York in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the video, posted by VIN News, an Orthodox Jewish webiste, reads.

But perhaps not surprisingly, most of the comments on this video from 2013 were largely anti-Semitic and the most ‘liked’ comment accused the protesters of terrorizing Palij.

“What are they trying to achieve? Terrorizing a 90 yo man, is an absolute disgrace. Where are the Police? I don’t think Freedom of Speech gives them right to enter and occupy privately owned land. The extremist behaviour seen here is testament to a campaign alive and strong many years after 1945. The agenda and intentions of the Jewish people is something to be wary of. Who on earth takes School children and elderly people down to terrorise a private residence? Go and live in Isreal, I’m sure there are no SS soldiers there.﻿”

In March of 2018, a local Rabbi who teaches at a nearby Jewish school has, with students, held the protests in front of Palij’s house twice a year for 15 years, said last March that Palij’s age is not relevant. Zev Friedman said his family lost 200 members to the Holocaust and added that having a “Nazi murderer” in the community was “outrageous.”

5. Some Neighbors in Queens Questioned His Removal at Age 95 Saying While Guilty, He’s Regretful

In an English version of a video from German news broadcast station Deutsche Welle (DW), some Queens neighbors of Palij said that while he should be held responsible for his crimes, there’s no point in removing him from his home and shipping him to Germany at the age of 95. One neighbor said he thinks Palij has regret for “what he’s done” but agreed he should be held to account for his war crimes. Another said Palij is “down to earth” and “unlike the image” of a Nazi. Plus, some say, he’s too old now to deport.

According to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, “The Operation Reinhard team was ultimately responsible for the murder of approximately 1.7 million Jews, most of them Polish Jews. The overwhelming majority of victims in the Operation Reinhard killing centers—Belzec, Sobibor, and Treblinka—were Jews deported from ghettos in Poland. Once the killing centers were operational, German SS and police forces liquidated the ghettos and deported Jews by rail to those killing centers.”

Palij is included in the “Peter Black papers” housed at the Holocaust Museum, a collection of OSI reports, research, expert witness case material on “denaturalization and deportation cases” where Black, a Holocaust scholar served as expert witness in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. on “local ethnic German collaborators in the Holocaust in German-occupied Eastern Europe.”