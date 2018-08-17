James Brewster: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

James Brewster is a former fire chief in upstate New York who was removed from his position after he posted a racially charged message about Maxine Waters. In a post on Facebook, Brewster wrote, “Maxine gives the word [n-word] a bad name.”

After the post surfaced, Brewster was fired from his post as chief. He’s since become the village firefighter for East Syracuse.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Brewster Left the Racist Comment on a Post About Maxine Water and then Hurried to Delete It

https://twitter.com/MichaelBenny/status/1012682405445070848/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-34795745393784345242.ampproject.net%2F1534444305877%2Fframe.html

On June 29, Brewster posted to Facebook, “Maxine gives the word n***** a bad name.”

He deleted the post, but not before it had been screenshotted by a local reporter, Michael Benny. Brewster apparently left the comment on a Thursday night and deleted it on Friday.

2. Brewster Was Suspended Without Pay While East Syracuse Officials Investigated

Jim Brewster was removed as fire chief and the department’s senior caretaker but will stay on as a firefighter and paid caretaker The demotion comes after his comments, “Maxine gives the word N***** a bad name.”

https://t.co/NrTRC4J1ZA — Indivisible Network (@IndivisibleNet) August 16, 2018

East Syracuse officials said that according to their rules, a fire chief can only be removed for “incompetency or misconduct,” and there had to be a hearing before he could be removed.

East Syracuse Mayor Robert Tackman said that a judge had suggested firing Brewster after an investigation. The Board of Trustees followed the judge’s recommendation and, on August 15, Brewster was removed form his job.

3. Brewster Has Since Become a Village Firefighter

East Syracuse fire chief Jim Brewster has been removed as senior caretaker of the village's fire department and fire chief, but will stay on as a firefighter and in a lesser paid position after using the N-word on Facebook https://t.co/Idgk7NGjge — Chris Libonati (@ChrisLibonati) August 16, 2018

Brewster held more than one job in firefighting in East Syracuse. he was the East Syracuse fire chief — a volunteer position — and he was also a “caretaker” of the fire department. He was also a firefighter.

Brewster has been fired from his position as fire chief, but he remains a firefighter and a caretaker. Both of those jobs are paid.

4. Brewster’s Son and Brother Resigned From Their Jobs in the Fire Department

NY Chief Out over Racist Facebook Post

East Syracuse Fire Chief Jim Brewster has been removed by the village's board of trustees after he used a racial slur in a Facebook post. https://t.co/H1yq5cHUgI — InciNotes (@Incinotes) August 16, 2018

Brewster’s family was a major presence in the East Syracuse fire department. His son, Dave Brewster, was first assistant chief with the department. And his brother, Tom Brewster, was the second assistant chief.

Bother Tom Brewster and Dave Brewster have resigned from their positions as assistant chiefs. But they are staying on in the department as firefighters.

5. East Syracuse Is Still Looking For a New Fire Chief

NY Fire Chief Demoted for Racial Slur Tweet of Maxine Waters

–https://t.co/ZR3iWOr1Vp

– Newsmax – Politics The fire chief of an upstate New York town was demoted after he used a racial slur on Facebook to describe Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

Jim Brewster will remain a fi… pic.twitter.com/JNlZJ228RC — FullMagazine❌ (@FullMagazineUS) August 17, 2018

After Brewster was fired, the Board of Trustees appointed Andrea Hrubin to be acting fire chief. The town has not yet hired a replacement for Brewster.

The town does not have an assistant fire chief — or a second assistant fire chief — right now. Those two positions had been filled by Brewster’s son, Dave Brewster, and his brother, Tom Brewster. Both of those men have stepped down from their leadership positions.