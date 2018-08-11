READ: Jason Kessler’s ‘Unite the Right 2’ Permit

Jason Kessler, the white nationalist who organized the deadly ‘Unite the Right’ white power rally in Virginia last year applied for a permit with Charlottesville to hold a second demonstration on Aug. 12 in the city but was flatly turned down.

Kessler then applied for a permit with the National Park Service to hold the “white civil rights rally” as described in the permit application, in Layfayette Park in Washington D.C. He began the process in late May and it was approved late last month.

The voluminous correspondence between Kessler and the NPS includes myriad details from the number of expected attendees – 200 to 300 – to the equipment the rally organizers plan to bring, its security plan, and list of speakers among other details.

The correspondence includes message from the homeland security division of the DC Metropolitan Police, the NPS, its lawyer , Kessler and others.

Kessler was required to comply with not just of list of perfunctory items including “time in, time out,” but also required contact info for “parade” reps which requires them to “be on site from the moment the equipment arrives for the security sweep to the moment the last piece of equipment leaves the park.” The NPS also asked “how many marshals” would be working the event and “how will they be identified?”

Kessler said he’s the only representative and that there will be “10 marshals who will be identified by orange/yellow reflective vests.”

And, as is proscribed by law, there was public comment on the application and the documents include letters to the NPS asking that Kessler’s request be denied based on the deadly events of the August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

“I am writing to request that you revoke Jason Kessler’s permit for a Unite the Right rally on

Lafayette Square. As a resident of Charlottesville, VA, I can tell you first-hand that this rally is

designed to create division, unrest, and violence. My city is still reeling from the results of

Kessler’s rally last August.”

“It is my understanding that this permit should be denied under 36 CFR 7 .96(g)(6) and 36 CFR

7 .96(g)( 4 )(vii)(B) because it presents a “clear and present danger to the public safety, good order

or health.”

“Kessler has also applied for a permit to hold the Unite the Right 2 rally in Charlottesville. The

City of Charlottesville rightfully denied that permit and all other permits for August 12, 2018 in

Charlottesville for clear public safety reasons.”

Despite this and other public comment, most redacted from email correspondence, the permit was issued.

The UTR riot in Charlottesville was made up of members of the far-right including neo-Confederates, Klansmen, and neo-Nazis militias many armed with semi-automatic rifles, swastikas, and Nazi symbols. The original goal was to unify white nationalists and protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue from Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park.

Speakers at the D.C. UTR 2 rally on Sunday Aug. 12, per the permit, include: Kessler, former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan David Duke, a white supremacist felon, antisemite and Holocaust denier; and other white nationalists and antisemites Simon Roche, Kevin Cormier, Avi Horton, Corey Mahler, and Tom Kawcyznki.

And neo-Nazi Patrick Little, the Californian who tried unsuccessfully to unseat Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Little, a Holocaust denier, almost got Gab.ai, the alt-right social network shut down with his anti-semitic posts.

A U.S. Marine was dishonorably discharged for his violent involvement in the Charlottesville rally. Lance Cpl. Vasillios G. Pistolis is an avowed white nationalist and extremist who, after reports, was finally booted from the US military.