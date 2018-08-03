Jeffree Star Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jeffree Star defies molds, genres, boxes; a trail-blazing and fearless gay teen in Los Angeles in the late ’90s he wore his mother’s makeup, dyed his pink and made it in his yearbook as having the “Best Hair.”

Star is a model, a fashion designer, a beauty icon, a singer, songwriter, performer, and make-up artist with a global following.

But it was Star’s early intrepid use of the internet where he found his niche, his home and his future. He was bold, daring, crass, clever, quick and unapologetically odd.

Said to be worth around $20 million, Star, now 32, is an original internet personality and among the earliest social influencers.

There’s so much to know about Star starting with a recent post on Instagram where Star shares this:

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would ever buy a Lamborghini… Sometimes my life feels like a crazy dream but then I pinch myself and remind myself of all the struggles, hard times, sleeping on friends couches to get to work when I couldn’t afford my own place.. I remember my first car was a 1991 Nissan and it would break down all the time when I was a freelance makeup artist and worked at MAC. What am I getting at? That ANYTHING is possible. It’s not about the car or how much money I’ve made, it’s about the personal goals I’ve accomplished and the dreams I never gave up on, when people would spit in my face and tell me no one would ever take a man wearing makeup seriously 😌 It’s to remind all of YOU to never give up on what you set out to accomplish. Never let anyone take away your sparkle. I’ve been to hell and back but I made it.”

Here’s what else you need to know about Jeffree Star and his money:

1. Starting his Journey as a Gay Nonconformist Cali Kid, Star is a Self-Made Internet Icon & Powerful Social Media

Influencer

@SHARON_NEEDLES jeffree star and you dressed similarly in high school pic.twitter.com/nvrao3MfAW — macy (@macyymargo) November 13, 2016

Born Jeffrey Steininger in Los Angeles County in 1986, Star was unafraid as a teen to be himself even if that was with full makeup and pink and black hair.

His father died when he was young, so he was raised by his mother, a busy working single parent. She was a model, so the apple doesn’t fall far. And he got into her make-up and later, Star worked for MAC cosmetics. His passion for cosmetics and beauty products, and just beauty in general, would lead him to a career that has made him a multi-millionaire. The kid with the 1991 Nissan.

2. Star Was Every Inch a Star on MySpace & It’s Where he Built a Multi-Million-Dollar Music, Fashion & Beauty Career

Star garnered more than 25 million plays of the music he released on MySpace as the sites most popular unsigned artist. Soon he released a debut record “Beauty Killer” on Popsicle records which topped out at number two on the US Heatseekers chart while also making it on to the top 10 dance/electronic albums.

The track “Lollipop Luxury” featured rapper Nicki Minaj.

But it was his flamboyant style and IDGAF attitude that drew MySpace users to him. His posts and the comments on them are largely unprintable, but his following was so massive that when he realized fans were trying to emulate him by, for example, copying his make-up, style and fashion choices, he knew where that could lead. The site was a platform for Star to build his brand even as he was creating it. The gender-bender opened sealed-tight doors and was MySpace’s most connected personality in 2006.

Content from MySpace dating to 2006 includes:

“The latest news for Star is a soon to be announced TV show, a brand new album titled BEAUTY KILLER out in the fall and so much more. He has sold OVER 100,000 downloads on iTunes and has over 40 million plays on Myspace. It’s clear that Jeffree Star is much more than just another pretty face, the stoic battle to remain at the top is ahead for him, so stand back or be eaten, or worse, be gored with a vicious stiletto heel.”

“Not everyone’s going to get me,” sighs Star. “But that’s the point. I’m not the first person to be ahead of my time—but I don’t have time for the retirement center to catch up. They can pop Geritol and recycle the tried-and-tired; it’s more important for me to continue to evolve and expand.”

3. But it’s YouTube Where Star Makes the Serious Cha-Ching

This video make-up tutorial was posted two days ago, on July 31. It’s been viewed more than 2.2 million times since.

Star took his persona, his music and his fashion, beauty and make-up know-how to YouTube. An upload from 8 years ago was the video for “Beauty Killer.” His next several were also music videos. “Prom Night,” which has 8 million views, was a portent of sorts since it opens with Star doing prom make-up on himself and a girlfriend. So the make-up. Beginning in around 2013, Star first addressed make-up, literally in the video of the ‘tour version’ of his dance track, “Jeffree Star Wears More Makeup Than You.”

Star had been doing make-up since MySpace days but his YouTube tutorials and product reviews are hugely popular and other playlists including “First Impressions,” his make-up and beauty product reviews, “The Jeffree Star Show,” “Travel Vlogs,” “Beat My Face,” “Lip Swatches Reviews,” and his “ASMR” help relax the anxious and bring sleep to the restless.

According to SocialBlade, Star, who has 8.6 million subscribers, has had his videos viewed just shy of 1 billion times, earns an estimated $20,000 to $314,000 a month, with annual earnings that have ranged from $250,000 to nearly $4 million.

Snapshot one day in July, say July 25, Star who has an ‘A’ SocialBlade ranking, was estimated to have earned more than $37,000.

And as this post was written, his channel’s live video on Thursday evening was earning Star nearly $9,000 …in minutes.

4. Jeffree Star’s Cosmetics Line is Hugely Popular & Likely Earns Him Millions

SCORPIO POWER ♏️ A post shared by Jeffree Star (@jeffreestar) on Mar 8, 2018 at 4:06pm PST

Jeffree Star Cosmetics is so ginormous. Go big is right. Big money.

Everything you want to know about Star’s line can be found on his Twitter, with 2 million followers, his Instagram with 6.7 million followers and of course on his YouTube channel; one of the video-sharing site’s biggest stars is Star. Out this summer is Star’s “Thirsty” collection eye shadow palettes, liquid lips, and lip scrubs. Star promotes the line on all his platforms.

And if you’d like to meet Jeffree and attend a live, 5-hour makeup class like the “Behind the Brush” event in selected cites it’ll cost a bit, oh just $250 to $450 large but presented with LipStickNick, the event is sold out in some cities right now. The $450 VIP ticket-holder gets everything. Seriously, private entarnce, swag bag packed with Star and Lipsticknick’s favorite products from their tour sponsors, a commemorative laminate, front row seating, live Q&A, photo with Star, autographed pictures and access to the VIP hangout once the class has ended.

5. Über YouTuber Shane Dawson Has a New Show All About Star, ‘The Secret World of Jeffree Star’

“The Secret World of Jeffree Star” premiered Wednesday.