Jessie Ferreira Cavallo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jessie Ferreira Cavallo is a Hastings-on-Hudson police officer who jumped after a Bronx boy after watching him leap off a bridge.

Without thinking, Cavallo jumped after the Bronx boy, leaping 30 feet to tend to the boy’s injuries. Cavallo was later helped by another woman, and together they were able to fashion a splint for the boy to transport him to a nearby hospital.

Cavallo has been hailed as a “hero.” Here’s what you need to know.

1. Cavallo Was Driving to Work When She Saw the Boy Jump Off of a Bridge

According to The New York Post, Cavallo was driving to work on Friday morning when she saw a 12-year-old boy climb over a guardrail on the Saw Mill River Parkway.

The boy apparently tumbled “several feet” onto concrete, and he was still alive after the fall. However, Cavallo explained that the boy “looked dead” at the time, and that the place where he’d fallen was covered in blood.

2. Cavallo Said That The Jump Didn’t Seem Like a Big Deal In the Moment

To lohud, Cavallo explained that her adrenaline was “pumping so high” that she didn’t think too much prior to jumping.

“I wasn’t thinking too much,” she explained. “I just knew, when I looked down and saw him … he looked dead. I couldn’t see anything other than blood. I thought to myself, ‘He needs help. I need to help him.'”

On instinct, Cavallo parked her car, stuffed her pockets with first-aid materials, then jumped after the boy.

3. Cavallo Jumped 30 Feet & a Woman Helped Her Put a Neck Brace on the Boy

According to The Miami Herald, the drop for both Cavallo and the boy was around 30 feet, but Cavallo was miraculously unharmed when she jumped. The boy, on the other hand, was unresponsive.

Authorities have since confirmed that the boy had run away from an organization which takes care of children with special emotional or behavioral needs. The New York Post reports that staff members were following him when he jumped off of the bridge. The boy is now at Westchester Medical Center with a broken arm, broken nose, and leg injuries, though he is otherwise unharmed.

I just hope he’s doing well,” Cavallo said to The New York Post. “I just want to give him a hug.”

4. Cavallo Has Won Six Life-Saving Awards During Her Seven Years as an Officer

According to lohud, Cavallo has significant experience in saving lives. Not only has she earned six life-saving awards in her seven years as an officer so far, but she also reportedly saved an elderly man after he had a heart attack while she was working as a Mount Vernon officer.

Cavallo used a defibrillator and cardiopulmonary resuscitation to revive the man. Lohud also reports that Cavallo has received multiple awards for effectively administering nalaxone for heroin overdoses as well.

5. Cavallo Has Worked Undercover For the FBI, In Addition to Her Work as an Officer

The intrigue around Cavallo’s police work doesn’t end with her lifesaving capacities: lohub reports that Cavallo has also done undercover work for the FBI, as well as for a county task force, though the specifics of that work is obviously undefined.

Cavallo told lohud that what had happened didn’t fully hit her until the end of the day on Friday. She said, “Friday, after this whole thing happened, I went to work and worked to 11 p.m. I didn’t realize what was going on until yesterday. That’s when it hit me. I didn’t realize how high it was. It seemed doable. It didn’t seem that high. I thought I jumped over a brick wall, or a cement barrier. It was so fast. It was more like tunnel vision. I saw the boy and I needed to get to him. I didn’t see anything else.”