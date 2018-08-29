John McCain’s Pallbearers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John McCain’s memorial service will take place on Saturday, August 29 at the U.S. Capitol, with a star-studded cast of readings and participation throughout the day.

For the memorial service, McCain will have technically have 15 pallbearers, which will include Warren Beaty, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg (full list below.)

Here’s what you need to know.

1. McCain’s Full List of Pallbearers

McCain’s full list of pallbearers are as follows, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

Warren Beaty – actor and director

Joe Biden – former Vice President

Michael Bloomberg – former New York City Mayor

William Cohen – former Secretary of Defense

Russ Feingold – former Sen. of Wisconsin

Sheldon Whitehouse- current Sen. of Rhode Island

Gary Hart – former Sen. of Colorado

Tom Ridge – former Governor of Pennsylvania

Mark Salter – McCain's former Chief of Staff

Richard Davis – McCain's former presidential campaign manager

Fred Smith- the founder of FedEx and national co-chairman of McCain's 2008 campaign committee

Vladimir Kara-Murza – a Russian opposition politician

Carly Euda – a fundraising consultant

Stephen Dart– a businessman

2. Warren Beaty Is an Actor & Self-Proclaimed ‘Liberal Democrat’

Warren Beaty and McCain have been friends for several decades. In 2008, to The Atlantic, Beaty said of his friendship with McCain, “I think I’ve made it clear that I’m a liberal Democrat … I consider my friendships to be friendships. Let me say this a better way. I don’t think that political ideology is necessarily germane to friendships.”

Beaty has not commented publicly on McCain’s passing.

3. Joe Biden Is Also Eulogizing McCain at His Private Arizona Service

In addition to being a pallbearer for McCain’s coffin during the memorial service, Biden is set to give the eulogy at McCain’s private service on Thursday in Arizona. Biden and McCain have been longtime close friends for decades; Biden was the one who bestowed the Liberty Medal to McCain in 2017, when the National Constitution Center awarded it to him.

At McCain’s public memorial in the Capitol on Saturday, former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama (the two men who defeated him in presidential campaigns) will deliver eulogies at his service.

4. Michael Bloomberg Has Cited His Friendship to John McCain as His Reason For Withholding an Endorsement in the 2008 Presidential Election

In an op-ed on his own site, Bloomberg News, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg wrote, “I was lucky to have John in my corner when I first ran for mayor of New York City in 2001. I didn’t get many endorsements in that race from local politicians, let alone national ones. But John came to New York and campaigned for me on the streets of Brooklyn. In 2008, when he became the Republican nominee for president, my heart told me to endorse him. But that would’ve required endorsing the whole ticket, and I couldn’t do that. So out of deep respect for John, I made no endorsement.”

McCain was reportedly so influential in helping Bloomberg be elected as Mayor that Bloomberg publicly said to him in 2008, “I got elected because of you.”

5. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Is the Only Active Politician Who Will Serve as a Pallbearer

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, the current Senator of Rhode Island, will be the only active politician serving as a pallbearer for McCain’s service.

In a statement, Whitehouse said, “It is a treasured gift to be asked to honor this wonderful man. His loss is a loss to our whole country.”