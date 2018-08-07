Kalaignar Karunanidhi Dead: Tamil Politician Dies at 94

Press release from Kauvery Hospital – Admin pic.twitter.com/o52AioshPR — KalaignarKarunanidhi (@kalaignar89) August 7, 2018

Dr. Kalaignar Karunanidhi has died at the age of 94, according to a post on his Twitter page. Karunanidhi served as chief minister of state for Tamil Madu on five separate occasions. His death was announced on August 7.

Chennai: DMK workers break down after Kauvery Hospital released statement that M Karunanidhi's health has deteriorated further. pic.twitter.com/LapebJnjvi — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018

The Times of India reports that every available officer in the Tamil Nadu police force will be deployed to deal with the crowds at the hospital where Karunanidhi died.

A few hours before Karunanidhi’s death, a statement from the Kauvery Hospital said that there had been a “significant decline” in Karunanidhi’s death. The statement said that, “Despite maximum medical support, his vital organ functions continue to deteriorate.”