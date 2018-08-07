Kathleen Turner Describes Donald Trump’s ‘Gross’ Handshake

She’s made headlines for her singularly unique raspy voice and two her Golden Globe wins, but now, Kathleen Turner’s lighting up the Internet for a whole new reason. She thinks Donald Trump’s handshake is “gross”, and she isn’t afraid to say it.

The Peggy Sue Got Married actress was trending on Google on Tuesday after describing her handshake with Donald Trump in a “Vulture” interview as “gross”.

“Yuck. He has this gross handshake.” She told the outlet, before adding, “He goes to shake your hand and with his index finger kind of rubs the inside of your wrist. He’s trying to do some kind of seductive intimacy move. You pull your hand away and go yuck.”

This isn’t the first time Donald Trump’s apparently underwhelming handshake has been the subject of news articles. A USA Today article titled, From Macron to Trudeau, a short history of President Trump’s awkward handshakes, begins, “Upon arriving to Washington on Monday, President Trump held French President Emmanuel Macron’s hand for a long time. A really, really long time. This is not the first time, nor will it be the last.”

The article goes on to outline some of Trump’s most awkward handshakes with Macron, like the one that took place during Trump’s visit to Paris in July, where he held on to Macron long enough to give a hug to French first lady Brigitte Macron.

Another Guardian article from June is titled, The art of the handshake: if you’re doing it like Trump, you’re doing it wrong. The piece was written in honor of national handshake day, and at one point states, “Watching Donald Trump shake hands with heads of state is to witness the worst of the handshake.”

The piece continues, “He is unpredictable, too – shaking with Japan’s Shinzō Abe for 19 hideous seconds, but refusing Angela Merkel’s offer entirely. On a tour of the White House, he held Theresa May’s hand as if showing her a crab in a rock pool.”

A third article in the Washington Post is titled, Shaking hands is ‘barbaric’: Donald Trump, the germaphobe in chief. The piece examines Trump’s apparent aversion to germs while noting that the president once called shaking hands a “barbaric” practice, as he “feared the flu and ‘all sorts of things'”.