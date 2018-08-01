Kayla Safford: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kayla Safford, a 24-year-old former substitute teacher in Florence, Alabama, is accused of having sex with a student.

Safford’s lawyer contests the charge. Safford’s attorney Tim Case said he and Safford “adamantly deny that she committed any wrongdoing,” reported AL.com.

Safford is but the latest female teacher in the United States to be accused of sexual misconduct with a student. You can see other cases listed below. Her name is also given as Kayla D. Safford.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Safford Is Accused of Having Sex With an 18-Year-Old Student

Kayla Safford was accused of having sex with an 18-year-old high school student, according to WHNT-TV.

The television station reported that Safford was “working as a contract substitute teacher for Florence City Schools,” and, although the “encounter” did not occur at the high school, authorities allege it “occurred as a result of her job in the school system.”

Heavy contacted the Florence Police Department, but the department did not provide a press release in the case.

2. Police Learned About the Allegations in March 2018

According to the Tennessee River Valley News, detectives “were made aware of the allegations in early March and began an investigation. The results of the investigation were presented to the Grand Jury last week. The jury returned an indictment in this case.”

The news site also cited Alabama law, which says, “A person commits the crime of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 years if he or she is a school employee and engages in sexual contact, as defined by Section 13A-6-60(3), with a student, regardless of whether the student is male or female. Consent is not a defense to a charge under this section. The crime of a school employee having sexual contact with a student is a Class C felony.”

3. Safford Was Released From Jail on Bond

According to WAFF-TV, Safford was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center but has since posted bond.

Bond was set at $10,000.

4. Safford’s Lawyer Plans to Contest Alabama’s Teacher Sex Law

According to AL.com, Kayla Safford’s lawyer plans to contest the accusations. “Case said he plans to challenge the indictment and Alabama’s teacher-student sex law,” the newspaper reported.

The newspaper added that one judge has already found the Alabama law unconstitutional but the Court of Criminal Appeals reversed the judge’s decision and the case is now under appeal to Alabama’s highest court.

5. Multiple Educational Workers in the United States Have Ended Up in Trouble With the Law for Alleged Sex Offenses

