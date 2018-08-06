Kendall Jenner’s Dog Didn’t Bite Girl in Deli: Report

Kendall Jenner’s dog didn’t bite a girl in a cafe as was widely reported, according to TMZ, which cited an unidentified source close to Jenner for the information.

The incident was reported throughout the Internet, leading to some push back on social media from the Kardashian clan. After a critic of Kendall shared a Cosmopolitan article on the alleged dog biting incident, Kim Kardashian West wrote on Twitter: “PS. Unfortunately what’s in the media isn’t always accurate.” Kardashian West also came to a lengthier defense of her sister, which you can read later in this article.

Kendall Jenner also tweeted in reaction to the Twitter writer’s disparagement of her, writing, “oof i’m sorry you feel that way. hope to meet you one day to show you the real me, maybe i’ll tell you a little bit about the story too. God bless 🙏🏼”

Here’s what you need to know:

A Source Close to Kendall Jenner Says the Dog Never Bit the Child But Was ‘Startled,’ TMZ Reported

TMZ broke the news of the dog biting situation in the first place but later updated its story with Kendall’s side.

According to TMZ, “A source close to Kendall tells us her dog never made contact with the child — it was startled by the little girl — and it never bit her. We’re told Kendall didn’t leave the deli until she was sure the dog didn’t bite the girl as there were no physical injuries.” That account was an August 6, 2018 update on an earlier article that had reported that Kendall’s Doberman Pinscher allegedly “nipped” the girl at the Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles, California.

Kim Kardashian West Defended Her Sister

Because the initial report about the supposed dog bite ricocheted around the Internet, some people began criticizing Kendall. For example, one woman, Sophie Ross, wrote, “Add this to the growing list of reasons why @KendallJenner is a disturbingly despicable, entitled, unsympathetic, sadistic, uncharitable and self-absorbed human being who doesn’t deserve to be idolized. (Yes, I went there.)”

That’s the comment that led to the remark by Kim Kardashian West on Twitter. The Cosmopolitan Magazine article shared by the above Twitter critic had reported, “Kendall Jenner’s dog appears to have bitten someone. Well, not just someone—apparently, said doggo bit a little girl while Kendall was out with her boyfriend Ben Simmons.” However, that article quoted the original TMZ report.

Kardashian West also fired back with a lengthier post about her sister, writing, “Do u know Kendall? She’s the complete opposite &is the most generous,compassionate person I know! Her being standoffish is anxiety that paralyzes her which u take as rude! Only a despicable, entitled,unsympathetic,sadistic, uncharitable @self-absorbed human would write this tweet.”

Kendall Jenner has also been in the news for reportedly saying that she was on the verge of a nervous breakdown at one point due to the stresses of her successful modeling career. Kendall has not given a public statement explaining her side of the dog controversy.