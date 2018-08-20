Kenya Moore Daly Shares 4D Ultrasound Video on Instagram

Kenya Moore Daly, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Marc Daly, revealed some footage of her baby on Instagram, and her fans are ecstatic for the Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

“I wanted to share this 4D ultrasound we had months ago. It’s so incredible you can see #babydaly moving its little arms and legs,” she wrote on her Instagram post. “Technology is so advanced it’s mind boggling to me! We see a high risk specialist who has this type of imaging and are so blessed to have access to this modern day miracle.”

Daly expressed how overjoyed she was to be starting a new chapter of her life with her husband, writing: “So happy to share this journey with my love. The ultrasounds, the mood swings, seeing our baby moving and dancing, and the laughs. Wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else.”

The happy couple have been married for one year back in June, and are expecting a healthy baby later this year. Daly, 47, revealed on a season 10 reunion of Real Housewives of Atlanta that she was expecting.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year,” Daly said, shocking herself. “Oh my God, I said that! I don’t want to talk about the details because I’m still very nervous about everything so I want to get past a safe place.”

Asked if she wanted a boy or a girl, Moore said, “I want a healthy baby.”

She has been periodically posting updates on Instagram, sharing baby bump pictures and positive test results with her fans. She often includes information on some of the safe pregnancy workouts that she does to ensure a healthy delivery of her little bundle of joy.

“#BabyDaly is growing!” she wrote on Instagram, showing off her cute bump in workout gear. “I’m feeling much better now and baby is giving me amazing skin and I’m not having crazy cravings. Actually, I’m eating less bc baby is moving up. So far all the tests and ultrasounds say baby is healthy! Thank God. Please continue to pray for our family!”