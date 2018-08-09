LeBron James: “Cooking Up Something Special” With Travis Scott

Are LeBron James and Travis Scott about to work on some sort of project together? It looks like they might be, after LeBron posted a picture onto his Snapchat story of himself and Travis Scott.

Lakers superstar LeBron James is working with his homie Travis Scott on something lit y’all.👑🏆🏆🏆🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/Np3iaO5Y31 — labronlakersfan (@labronlakersfan) August 9, 2018

Though there aren’t any immediate details about what James and Scott are cooking up, there are a number of potential ways that they could be collaborating off of the basketball court in the near future.

LeBron Has Been a Big, Big Fan of Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ Album

Since Scott’s newest album was released in early August, Lebron has posted to social media several times showing his love for the new album, often during his workouts.

It could be possible that James is working on a musical collaboration with Scott, but that would be sort of unlikely, given that James has never made a foray into the music scene. What could be more likely would be some sort of visual collaboration, which has been more James’ speed in the past.

