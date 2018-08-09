LISTEN: Devin Nunes Leaked Audio Played by Rachel Maddow

On August 8th, Rachel Maddow released secretly recorded audio from a fundraiser held for Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers in Spokane, Washington back on July 30th.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is heard explaining to attendees that “working with a foreign country to release, for example, e-mails, would be criminal.”

Part One:

The audio was sent to Maddow by a nonprofit out of Seattle called Fuse Washington, the state’s largest progressive organization. A member, who paid to attend Cathy McMorris’ fundraiser, recorded the audio.

A hundred protestors with signs reading “shame” and “stop Trump,” surrounded the Spokane Club where the fundraiser was being held.

At the closed-door event, Nunes said “if [Attorney General Jeff] Sessions won’t unrecuse and Mueller won’t clear the president, we’re the only ones.”

Part Two:

Nunes, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, recused himself from the investigation into Russian interference in last year’s election. Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation as well, after news broke that he was in contact with Russian officials during Trump’s run.

(Sessions claimed he did not remember those interactions until “they were detailed in media reports.”)

“If Sessions won’t un-recuse and Mueller won’t clear the president, we’re the only ones — which is really the danger. That’s why I keep, and thank you for saying it by the way, I mean we have to keep all these seats. If we do not keep the majority, all of this goes away,” said Nunes at the fundraiser.

Cathy “narrowly secured her seat” on Tuesday, Roll Call reported.

“With 46 percent of 5th District precincts reporting, McMorris led with 48 percent of the vote to 47 percent for Democrat Lisa Brown, when The Associated Press called the race.”

Part Three:

Maddow in a recap of her show on Wednesday: