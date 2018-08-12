LIVESTREAM: Protests in Charlottesville on the Anniversary of the First Unite the Right Rally

August 12 marks the one year anniversary of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A range of right-wing and nationalist groups have organized a second “Unite the Right” event for Sunday, August 12, this time in Washington DC. That protest was organized by Jason Kessler, who also planned the 2017 event.

But in Charlottesville, activists were planning to hold a series of counter-protests to mark their objection to the Unite the Right rally.

You can watch those counter-protests here.

You can also watch video of what seems to be a confrontation between protesters and police here. It’s hard to see everything that’s going on, but it appears that police tried to herd the protesters to the side; protesters began yelling “ACAB, All cops are bastards.”

A word of caution: the livestream above also switches to Memphis and to Philadelphia at times, since there are protests ongoing in those cities. But the focus is on events in Charlottesville.

You can also watch Periscope video of protests in Charlottesville from earlier this evening here and here.