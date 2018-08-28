Louis CK Slammed by Comedians After Return to Standup

Louis CK has been slammed by comedians and fans after he made his first stand up appearance at New York City’s Comedy Cellar on August 25. The performance marked the first time CK has taken to the stage since he admitted to masturbating in front of two comedians, Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, without their consent in a hotel room in 2002. Although the accusations had been around for some time, a November 2017 New York Times story confirmed the allegations. CK himself then admitted that the story was true in a statement. Since then, CK has rarely been seen in public. CK said in his statement, “There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for.” In total, five women made various accusations against CK.

On August 26, the Associated Press reported that CK had done an unannounced set at the Comedy Cellar, nine months since his last public appearance. Many in comedy feel that CK’s sabbatical was not long enough. Speaking to the New York Times, Comedy Cellar owner Noam Dworman said that CK’s set was “typical Louis CK stuff. The subjects touched upon where racism, waitresses’ tips and parades. Dworman described the audience to CK’s appearance as “warm.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Bris Farley Described Louis CK’s Banishment as a ‘Workplace Safety Issue’

Louis CK being "banished" from stand-up comedy wasn't some kind of petty punishment, it was a fucking workplace safety issue. — Bris Farley (@IanKarmel) August 28, 2018

Portland-based comedian Bris Farley wrote on his Twitter page that, “Louis CK being ‘banished’ from stand-up comedy wasn’t some kind of petty punishment, it was workplace safety issue.” Farley added, “Can you imagine the bank you’re working at hiring back the guy who jacked off in front of women without their consent because it had been like, a year or something?”

Melinda Hill Said CK Was Spearheading the ‘#MeToonMovemnet’

Louis CK is spearheading the #MeTooSoon movement — melinda hill (@melindahill) August 28, 2018

Melinda Hill wrote on Twitter, “Louis CK is spearheading the #MeTooSoon movement.” A press blurb on Hill’s website includes a reviewer who compares her work, in terms writing, acting and directing her own work, as being similar to Louis CK.

Allie Goetz Said CK Coming Back So Soon ‘Sends Such a Bad Message’

One of my fondest memories is singing my song about loving Louis CK right before he did a drop-in. The idea of him doing a drop-in now feels awful. I believe people can grow and change, but this urgency to bring him (and others) back SO soon just sends such a bad message. — Allie Goertz (@AllieGoertz) August 28, 2018

Comedian Allie Goetz said on Twitter, “One of my fondest memories is singing my song about loving Louis CK right before he did a drop-in. The idea of him doing a drop-in now feels awful. I believe people can grow and change, but this urgency to bring him (and others) back SO soon just sends such a bad message.” Goertz followed that up with, “So Louis CK, TJ Miller, and Chris Hardwick walk into a comedy club…”

The Creator of Billions Also Took Aim at CK

Louis CK’s performance is literally a metaphor for his sexual misconduct. These people in the audience were just sitting there, minding their own business, and suddenly a turgid, angry red thing was in front of them spouting off. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) August 28, 2018

The creator of Showtime’s Billions, Brian Koppelman, has also taken aim at CK’s performance saying, “Louis CK’s performance is literally a metaphor for his sexual misconduct. These people in the audience were just sitting there, minding their own business, and suddenly a turgid, angry red thing was in front of them spouting off.”

Comedian Michael Ian Black Said He Was ‘Happy’ to See CK Attempting a Comeback

Will take heat for this, but people have to be allowed to serve their time and move on with their lives. I don't know if it's been long enough, or his career will recover, or if people will have him back, but I'm happy to see him try. https://t.co/QmqdGJnIjy — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 28, 2018

Michael Ian Black wrote on Twitter in apparent support of CK’s appearance. Black said, “Will take heat for this, but people have to be allowed to serve their time and move on with their lives. I don’t know if it’s been long enough, or his career will recover, or if people will have him back, but I’m happy to see him try.” Black went on to defend his comments in a blog post titled, “The Way Back,” that concluded with the words, “When I said I was happy Louis is trying to find his way back, I am happy that he is trying to move into the uncharted territory of finding redemption at a time when redemption is hard to find. Maybe you think he did it in a bad way. If so, I fully support you. But what is the right way? Maybe you think it’s too soon. When is it long enough? What is the correct penance? What is the way forward? At what point do we show some grace? What do we need for somebody to come back in from the cold and find a little warmth?”