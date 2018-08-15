See Marie Avgeropoulos Cry in Mugshot Photo After Domestic Violence Arrest

Marie Avgeropoulos was arrested on August 5, just after 1 a.m., by the Glendale Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records show. According to TMZ, Avgeropoulos, 32, was booked for felony domestic violence. She was released from jail on $50,000 bail several hours later.

Avgeropoulos, who stars in the CW show The 100, was accused of being physically violent with a man identified as her boyfriend. His name has not been released.

“A man called police very early on August 5 from inside a car … claiming his girlfriend had hit him during a verbal argument. Sources say when police arrived, the man had marks on his body … so Marie was taken to jail,” TMZ reports.

As for what might have happened, sources close to the actress told TMZ that Avgeropoulos was “on new meds and mixed it (sic) with wine during dinner.” It is unclear what that medication might have been.

“We’re told her boyfriend called police thinking they’d diffuse the situation rather than arrest her — as they’re both Canadian and unfamiliar with what’ll get a person hauled off to jail in the U.S.,” TMZ reported. Further details about the incident were unclear, but a source told TMZ that Avgeropoulos’ boyfriend doesn’t want to press charges.

Avgeropoulos has not spoken out about the arrest. She has posted a couple of pictures on Instagram since August 5, but hasn’t addressed the incident in any way. In one photo, the actress promoted The 100. In the other, she posted a picture of herself behind of a set of drums.

You can see both of those photos below.

Avgeropoulos previously dated Twilight actor Taylor Lautner. The two were spotted in the summer of 2013, holding hands as they walked together in New York City. At the time, People Magazine reported that the two had apparently become more than friends while filming the movie Tracers together. Their romance was relatively short-lived, however, and they split in 2014.

Since her split from Lautner, it’s unclear who Avgeropoulos has dated. According to popular celebrity dating database Who’s Dated Who, the actress hasn’t gone public with anyone since 2014.