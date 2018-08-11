Marshala Perkins: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Marshala Perkins is a 19-year-old woman from Dallas, Texas whose mugshot has gone viral to the degree that people are even asking the teenager for makeup tips.

The viral mugshot brings to mind the so-called “hot felon,” Jeremy Meeks, whose mugshot sparked a successful modeling career and, now, a relationship with a billionaire’s daughter. Some sites are calling her the “new hot felon,” even though Perkins wasn’t arrested for a felony.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Perkins Is a Former College Student Who Was Arrested for Marijuana Possession

When you living this good they suppose to hate 😛 pic.twitter.com/oBvIDD9HJz — Blaze (@Marshaladenise_) May 31, 2018

Marshala Perkins was a student at Texas A&M University at the time of the arrest who is self-trained in the art of makeup, according to Buzzfeed, which reported that, on the night in question, Marshala planned to demonstrate a “glittery makeup look” with some friends outside her dormitory on Facebook Live.

It’s been a minute since I’ve dropped a selfie. pic.twitter.com/Hawql1WA49 — Blaze (@Marshaladenise_) May 25, 2018

Instead, she was approached by two police officers, who checked her handicapped parking permit and then indicated they smelled marijuana, Buzzfeed reported. Buzzfeed reported that the officer found two grams of marijuana and took Marshala to jail, where the infamous mugshot was taken.

The site quoted her as saying, “And so I went to jail for it with my beat face.”

2. Marshala Perkins Says She Was ‘Just Bored’ on the Night in Question

To the Star-Telegram, Perkins indicated that she was simply bored on the night in question and had finished the Facebook Live makeup tutorial, which would explain her full face of perfectly applied makeup.

“I was actually bored that night,” she told the newspaper.

You should’ve called me… why you never call me? pic.twitter.com/ln7hOubnCF — Blaze (@Marshaladenise_) April 24, 2018

The mugshot first made the Facebook page of the Greenville Police Department and from there it took off. She told the Star-Telegram that she was too embarrassed at first to admit that the mugshot was her.

“People were sending it to me asking, ‘Is this you?’ At the time I was embarrassed so I was like, ‘Nah, I don’t know who that is,’ ” Perkins said to the newspaper.

3. A Twitter Page Devoted to ‘Mugshot Baes’ Sent the Mugshot Viral

Valentine’s Day inspired A post shared by Denise’s Vanity (@beatbydee__) on Feb 8, 2018 at 12:15pm PST

It wasn’t the police department’s post that launched the mugshot viral, though, although that was the start of it. A Twitter page called Mugshot Baes picked it up and sent it viral. That occurred in April 2018. However, the mugshot went viral in late July 2018 when it was shared by another Twitter user. Here’s the original post:

possession of marijuana pic.twitter.com/RYMqEqmBIy — Mugshot Baes (@mugshotbaes) April 18, 2018

Pretty soon, she was even making radio appearances.

Her mug shot hit the internet & she went from arrested to requested! @Marshaladenise_ is show'n America how orange is the new opportunity & TONIGHT she is LIVE w/ the #NotesFromtheUnderground crew on @Knsj_Radio at 7PM pst #DecriminalizeMarijuana #Entrepreneur #MarshalaPerkins pic.twitter.com/JeJbe6i1rR — Sixty5 Media (@Sixty5Media) August 11, 2018

Mugshot Baes is a Twitter page devoted to sharing the mugshots of good-looking women. You can find the Twitter page here.

4. People Are Asking Marshala Perkins for Makeup Tips

A post shared by Denise’s Vanity (@beatbydee__) on Apr 8, 2018 at 8:40pm PDT

Marshala Perkins now has her own Instagram page in which she accepts makeup bookings. “For bookings contact me| NO SAME DAY BOOKING! |follow my personal account @Marshalaaaa_” the page reads.

The page is filled with photos of women showing off their eye makeup in particular. Marshala Perkins also has a YouTube Channel.

The cover photo on it is a series of makeup brushes. On Twitter, she goes by the name “Blaze.” People filled the Mugshot Baes Twitter page with comments about Perkins’ makeup. “waiting for her to drop the tutorial on this look tho,” wrote one woman.

“I’m living for her makeup,” wrote another. Daily Mail has published a list of the products Marshala used to complete her look.

5. Marshala Perkins Worked as a Cashier But Lost Her Job

On Facebook, Perkins says she is a cashier at Brookshire’s who went to Rowlett High School, lives in Seagoville, Texas, and is from Garland, Texas. She is single.

According to BET, Perkins has also used the new platform to raise more serious issues than makeup; she is speaking out against what she sees as unfair searches of black students on campus.

BET reported that Perkins lost a Walmart job after the arrest; according to the site, her mother has cancer. Due to all of this, she is taking a leave from college and working as a security guard while trying to get makeup clients, BET reported, adding that she received 6 months probation in the case and a pile of court fees.