Massachusetts Flooding Already ‘as Bad as Sep. 2017’ [List of Affected Areas]

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a flash flood warning for south central Essex and eastern Middlesex counties.
Affected areas could include: Lynn, Peabody, Salem, Beverly, North Andover, Saugus, Danvers, Wakefield, Reading & North Reading, Stoneham, Marblehead, Swampscott, Lynnfield, Middleton, Boxford, Hamilton, Topsfield, Manchester and Wenham.
According to Boston Patch, rain is expected through Monday at rates of 2-3 inches per hour with predicted thunderstorms set for Sunday.
Storms are predicted to continue throughout the week in Boston, with thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. You can follow the day-by-day forecast here.
Multiple Streets Are Flooded in Lynn
Photos have been posted to Twitter this morning showing multiple cars stuck in the rising floodwaters on Boston and Cottage streets.
WCVB reports, police are saying areas around Boston St. and the Lynnway are impassible.
“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” warned the National Weather Service in Boston. “Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.”
The City of Lynn Fire Department said that possible runoff from heavy rains “could cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.”
This article is being updated.