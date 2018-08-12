Massachusetts Flooding Already ‘as Bad as Sep. 2017’ [List of Affected Areas]

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a flash flood warning for south central Essex and eastern Middlesex counties.

Affected areas could include: Lynn, Peabody, Salem, Beverly, North Andover, Saugus, Danvers, Wakefield, Reading & North Reading, Stoneham, Marblehead, Swampscott, Lynnfield, Middleton, Boxford, Hamilton, Topsfield, Manchester and Wenham.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Lynn MA, Peabody MA, Salem MA until 12:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/z6dnUW8hIz — @NWSFlashFlood (@NWSFlashFlood) August 12, 2018

According to Boston Patch, rain is expected through Monday at rates of 2-3 inches per hour with predicted thunderstorms set for Sunday.

Storms are predicted to continue throughout the week in Boston, with thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. You can follow the day-by-day forecast here.

Multiple Streets Are Flooded in Lynn

Photos have been posted to Twitter this morning showing multiple cars stuck in the rising floodwaters on Boston and Cottage streets.

RIGHT NOW: Several cars are stuck in floodwater in #Lynn. At least one driver abandoned his SUV. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/Bk9Tm4ircZ — Mike Manzoni NBC10 Boston (@MikeNBCBoston) August 12, 2018

WCVB reports, police are saying areas around Boston St. and the Lynnway are impassible.

RIGHT NOW: Several drivers are trying to make it through flooded streets in #Lynn. Most of them are getting stuck. Boston and Granite streets are underwater. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/BU01ygeTUS — Mike Manzoni NBC10 Boston (@MikeNBCBoston) August 12, 2018

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” warned the National Weather Service in Boston. “Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.”

The City of Lynn Fire Department said that possible runoff from heavy rains “could cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.”

Multiple flooded roadways though the city right now. Please use caution when driving and stay in if possible. This is the current conditions at Boston St. & Cottage St. pic.twitter.com/TYUxWV70Bi — City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) August 12, 2018

This article is being updated.