Mendocino Complex Fire Maps: Ranch & River Fire Locations Right Now

The Mendocino Complex Fire has become the largest fire in California’s history, and it includes the Ranch and River Fires, which are totaling more than 240,000 acres as of 9:30 a.m. August 7. Here are details and maps of the fires’ current locations.

The Ranch Fire is currently 241,772 acres and 20 percent contained. The River Fire, which is also part of the Mendocino Complex fire, is 48,920 acres and 78 percent contained. The total acreage for the Mendocino Complex fire is 290,692 acres and 34 percent contained. Officials are hopeful that they will have full containment by September 1. So far, there have been no fatalities from these fires. However, 75 residences have been destroyed and more than 11,000 structures are currently threatened, according to CAL FIRE.

Here is a map of the two fires, as released by CAL FIRE this morning:

You can see a full PDF of the map here.

Below is an interactive map of the River and Ranch Fires, part of the greater Mendocino Complex Fire.

You can also view the following maps to get a better idea of the Ranch Fire’s and Mendocino Complex Fire’s locations. Just zoom in to the individual fires to get a better idea of where they are located near you. This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California, constantly being updated, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map. Zoom in to the Ranch and River fires for more details.

Next is the California Governor’s office’s fire map for comparison, which is embedded below. Zoom into the Ranch Fire or click on the Ranch Fire’s name for more details.

And next is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to areas of interest.

And another map is below:

Cal Fire's current map of the #MendocinoComplexFire, now California's largest fire.

Watch as the record continues to break again and again in the coming years.

The Mendocino Complex fire is burning around Clear Lake and in several northern California counties, CNN reported. It’s now the largest fire in California’s history.

Since just Friday night, these fires have grown 80 percent in total. Exhausted firefighters have been working nonstop and no deaths have resulted from the fire. But resources are also being spent on the Holy Fire in Orange County, which has grown to more than 4,000 acres.

So far, 75 residences have been destroyed from the Ranch Fire, and more than 11,000 structures are threatened. The fire remained active overnight, spreading north and east.

You can stay update on the latest evacuation orders and advisories, along with the latest updates, at the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Facebook page , Colusa County Facebook page, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

