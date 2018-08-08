Miner, Missouri Jogger Video: Mollie Tibbetts Link?

A video of a possible attempted abduction of a jogger in Miner, Missouri – which occurred the day before Mollie Tibbetts disappeared in Iowa – is gaining new attention.

Inside Edition aired the video of the possible Missouri abduction attempt and reported that the Miner, Missouri police chief is wondering whether there could be a potential link to Tibbetts’ disappearance.

You can watch the video and Inside Edition report below.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Missouri Police Chief Says the Man Became Aggressive Toward the Jogger There

According to Inside Edition, the unidentified young woman was jogging in Miner, Missouri when a black van pulled alongside her. The moment was captured on video. Some think this could be relevant to the Tibbetts case because a neighbor of the Iowa college student previously told Fox News she saw a mysterious black SUV circling around Mollie’s neighborhood on the night that Tibbetts disappeared. Tibbetts vanished on July 18, 2018 from Brooklyn, Iowa.

In the Missouri case, Inside Edition aired an interview with the local police chief who said the man in the black van because very “aggressive. He began to order her into the van.” The woman in Miner, Missouri rejected the man’s orders and ran for help, according to the television program, which said the incident occurred on July 17, 2018, the day before Mollie disappeared.

Miner, Missouri is located 430 miles away from Brooklyn, Iowa.

“It’s well within the realm of possibility and belief that there could be some kind of connection with Mollie’s case,” the local police chief, Chris Griggs, told Inside Edition. Authorities in Iowa have not commented on the Miner jogging case; they have revealed very little information about evidence in the Mollie Tibbetts’ case.

There was previously a possible sighting reported of Mollie at a truck stop in Kearney, Missouri, however authorities eventually ruled that sighting out and said it was not Mollie.

Mollie Tibbetts Was Last Seen While Jogging

Mollie Tibbetts was last seen going for a jog in rural Brooklyn, Iowa. However, her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, has said he received a Snapchat from her at 10 p.m. that night and there was evidence she had done some homework. It’s not clear whether Mollie disappeared that evening or the next morning, although her glasses and contact lenses were reportedly still in the house (her fitbit and phone were not). Her family says it would be completely out of character for Mollie to disappear on her own, and a reward fund for the Iowa college student has exceeded $300,000.

In the Miner, Missouri case, Inside Edition reports that the man in the black van remains at large. Miner is a very small town that has fewer than 1,000 people. It’s known as “America’s Select City.”

As Mollie’s family desperately searches for her, they have not given up hope. Mollie’s aunt shared a video on Facebook that showed Mollie Tibbetts speaking in the past about the power of prayer, and the family has spoken out publicly several times to keep attention on the case. The FBI has joined local law enforcement in searching for Mollie Tibbetts.