Missouri’s Tax Free Weekend is here! Tax Free Weekend began Friday, August 3 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 5 at 11:59 p.m. Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in Missouri this week. Find a complete list, visit here.
Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Missouri
In Missouri, clothing and footwear up to $100 per item and school supplies of up to $50 per item qualify for tax free status. So does computer software up to $350 each, computer up to $1,500 each, computer peripherals up to $1,500 each, and graphing calculators up to $150 each.
Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify for tax free status. Find a complete list, visit here.
- Belts
- Belts with buckles
- Cloth and other materials for making uniforms and other clothing
- Coats
- Diapers (cloth and disposable)
- Dresses
- Gloves
- Hats or caps
- House coats
- House slippers
- Jackets
- Leggings
- Pants
- Shirts
- Shorts
- Shoelaces
- Shoes or boots
- Socks
- Tights
- Undergarments
The following are examples of tax-free school supplies.
- Art supplies
- Art razor knives (and replacement blades)
- Backpacks
- Binder clips
- Blank computer disks
- Book bags
- Card stock
- Chalk
- Crayons
- Dry erase markers
- File folders
- Graphing calculator
- Globes
- Glue
- Handheld calculators
- Index divider tabs
- Index dividers
- Inkjet refills
- Journals
- Lunch boxes
- Magnetic note pads
- Maps
- Mini pocket packs with paper
- Musical instruments
- Note cards
- Notebooks
- Padlocks
- Paper
- Poster mounting putty
- Punches and stencils
- Push pins
- Rubber bands
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Staplers
- Staples
- Tape
- Textbooks
- Thumbtacks
- USB flash drives
- Writing instruments
- Writing tablets
The following items are examples of what qualify as computers and computer peripheral devices for tax-free status:
- Desktop computers
- Laptop computers
- Tower computer systems
- Compact disk drives
- Daughterboards
- Digitizers
- Disk drives
- Display monitors
- Keyboards
- Memory modules
- Microphones
- Modems
- Motherboards
- Mouse
- Multimedia speakers
- Printers that must be connected to a computer
- Random access memory
- Scanners
- Single user hardware
- Single user operating systems
- Soundcards
- Storage drives
- Tablet computers or iPads
- Video cards
Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Missouri
In Missouri, clothing that costs more than $100 per item and school supplies that cost more than $20 per item do NOT qualify for tax free status. Find a complete list, visit here.
Here are examples of clothing and accessories that do not qualify for tax free status:
- Adding machine tape
- Batteries
- Belt buckles
- Blackboards
- Briefcases
- Bulletin boards
- CD players
- Copiers
- Desktop telephones
- Digital cameras
- Envelopes
- Facial tissues
- Film
- Film processing
- Furniture or fixtures
- Handbags
- Handkerchiefs
- Headbands
- Headphones
- Halloween costumes
- Hand held media devices or iPods
- Jewelry
- Keepsake boxes with paper
- Locker mirrors
- Mailing tapes
- MP3 players
- MP3 player accessories
- Non-digital cameras
- Paper trimmer and blade refills
- Portable telephones
- Power strips
- Pre-recorded compact discs and DVDs
- Radios
- Scarves
- Single use cameras
- Sporting equipment
- Stand-alone printers
- Storage bags
- Table cloth
- Thank You notes
- Ties
- Umbrellas
- VHS tapes
- Watches
- Watchbands
Regions of Missouri Which Are NOT Participating in the Tax-Free Holiday
Not everyone in Missouri wants to participate in the tax-free holiday this weekend. The following cities are not participating and will still be collecting city sales tax this weekend:
- Alton
- Ash Grove
- Ashland
- Battlefield
- Bellerive Acres
- Berkeley
- Beverly Hills
- Black Jack
- Blackwater
- Bland
- Bloomfield
- Bolivar
- Boonville
- Branson
- Brentwood
- Bridgeton
- Byrnes Mill
- Cabool
- California
- Camdenton
- Canton
- Cape Girardeau
- Carl Junction
- Carthage
- Cassville
- Centertown
- Chamois
- Charlack
- Chillicothe
- Claycomo
- Clayton
- Collins
- Columbia
- Cool Valley
- Crestwood
- Crystal City
- Des Peres
- Desloge
- DeSoto
- Doniphan
- Edmundson
- Eldon
- Eldorado Springs
- Ellisville
- Ellsinore
- Elsberry
- Everton
- Fair Grove
- Farmington
- Fayette
- Ferguson
- Festus
- Flint Hill
- Freeman
- Fremont Hills
- Frontenac
- Garden City
- Gerald
- Glasgow
- Granby
- Grandin
- Grant City
- Green City
- Greendale
- Half Way
- Hartville
- Hawk Point
- Higginsville
- Hollister
- Holts Summit
- Houston
- Ironton
- Jane
- Jefferson City
- Joplin
- Kingdom City
- Kirkwood
- Koshkonong
- Ladue
- Laurie
- Leadington
- Liberal
- Licking
- Loma Linda
- Manchester
- Maplewood
- Marble Hill
- Marceline
- Marlborough Village
- Marshfield
- Marthasville
- Merriam Woods Village
- Meta
- Moberly
- Monett
- Montgomery City
- Moscow Mills
- Mount Vernon
- Mountain Grove
- Naylor
- Neosho
- New Haven
- New Madrid
- New Melle
- Nixa
- Noel
- Norborne
- Northwoods
- Oakland
- Osage Beach
- Overland
- Owensville
- Ozark
- Palmyra
- Paris
- Pattonsburg
- Peculiar
- Pevely
- Platte Woods
- Poplar Bluff
- Purdy
- Qulin
- Reeds Spring
- Richmond Heights
- Riverside
- Rock Hill
- Rockaway Beach
- Savannah
- Sedalia
- Seligman
- Shelbina
- Shrewsbury
- Skidmore
- Smithton
- Smithville
- Springfield
- St Ann
- St Elizabeth
- St Mary
- St Peters
- Ste Genevieve
- Stockton
- Sugar Creek
- Taos
- Thayer
- Town & Country
- Trenton
- Twin Oaks
- University City
- Urich
- Vandalia
- Velda
- Walnut Grove
- Warson Woods
- Washburn
- Waynesville
- Webster Groves
- West Plains
- Willard
- Willow Springs
The following counties are not participating and are still collecting county sales taxes:
- Audrain
- Barry
- Benton
- Bollinger
- Boone
- Callaway
- Camden
- Carroll
- Cedar
- Christian
- Clinton
- Cole
- Cooper
- Dade
- Dallas
- Greene
- Grundy
- Henry
- Howard
- Howell
- Iron
- Jasper
- Lawrence
- Linn
- Livingston
- Mercer
- Moniteau
- Morgan
- Newton
- Oregon
- Osage
- Ozark
- Phelps
- Pike
- Polk
- Pulaski
- Putnam
- Ray
- Reynolds
- Saline
- Shelby
- St. Francois
- Ste Genevieve
- Stoddard
- Stone
- Taney
- Texas
- Webster
- Wright
You can find a complete list of districts that are opting out and will still be collecting district sales taxes here.