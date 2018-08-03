Missouri’s Tax Free Weekend is here! Tax Free Weekend began Friday, August 3 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 5 at 11:59 p.m. Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in Missouri this week. Find a complete list, visit here.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Missouri

In Missouri, clothing and footwear up to $100 per item and school supplies of up to $50 per item qualify for tax free status. So does computer software up to $350 each, computer up to $1,500 each, computer peripherals up to $1,500 each, and graphing calculators up to $150 each.

Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify for tax free status. Find a complete list, visit here.

Belts

Belts with buckles

Cloth and other materials for making uniforms and other clothing

Coats

Diapers (cloth and disposable)

Dresses

Gloves

Hats or caps

House coats

House slippers

Jackets

Leggings

Pants

Shirts

Shorts

Shoelaces

Shoes or boots

Socks

Tights

Undergarments

The following are examples of tax-free school supplies.

Art supplies

Art razor knives (and replacement blades)

Backpacks

Binder clips

Blank computer disks

Book bags

Card stock

Chalk

Crayons

Dry erase markers

File folders

Graphing calculator

Globes

Glue

Handheld calculators

Index divider tabs

Index dividers

Inkjet refills

Journals

Lunch boxes

Magnetic note pads

Maps

Mini pocket packs with paper

Musical instruments

Note cards

Notebooks

Padlocks

Paper

Poster mounting putty

Punches and stencils

Push pins

Rubber bands

Rulers

Scissors

Staplers

Staples

Tape

Textbooks

Thumbtacks

USB flash drives

Writing instruments

Writing tablets

The following items are examples of what qualify as computers and computer peripheral devices for tax-free status:

Desktop computers

Laptop computers

Tower computer systems

Compact disk drives

Daughterboards

Digitizers

Disk drives

Display monitors

Keyboards

Memory modules

Microphones

Modems

Motherboards

Mouse

Multimedia speakers

Printers that must be connected to a computer

Random access memory

Scanners

Single user hardware

Single user operating systems

Soundcards

Storage drives

Tablet computers or iPads

Video cards

Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Missouri

In Missouri, clothing that costs more than $100 per item and school supplies that cost more than $20 per item do NOT qualify for tax free status. Find a complete list, visit here.

Here are examples of clothing and accessories that do not qualify for tax free status:

Adding machine tape

Batteries

Belt buckles

Blackboards

Briefcases

Bulletin boards

CD players

Copiers

Desktop telephones

Digital cameras

Envelopes

Facial tissues

Film

Film processing

Furniture or fixtures

Handbags

Handkerchiefs

Headbands

Headphones

Halloween costumes

Hand held media devices or iPods

Jewelry

Keepsake boxes with paper

Locker mirrors

Mailing tapes

MP3 players

MP3 player accessories

Non-digital cameras

Paper trimmer and blade refills

Portable telephones

Power strips

Pre-recorded compact discs and DVDs

Radios

Scarves

Single use cameras

Sporting equipment

Stand-alone printers

Storage bags

Table cloth

Thank You notes

Ties

Umbrellas

VHS tapes

Watches

Watchbands

Regions of Missouri Which Are NOT Participating in the Tax-Free Holiday

Not everyone in Missouri wants to participate in the tax-free holiday this weekend. The following cities are not participating and will still be collecting city sales tax this weekend:

Alton

Ash Grove

Ashland

Battlefield

Bellerive Acres

Berkeley

Beverly Hills

Black Jack

Blackwater

Bland

Bloomfield

Bolivar

Boonville

Branson

Brentwood

Bridgeton

Byrnes Mill

Cabool

California

Camdenton

Canton

Cape Girardeau

Carl Junction

Carthage

Cassville

Centertown

Chamois

Charlack

Chillicothe

Claycomo

Clayton

Collins

Columbia

Cool Valley

Crestwood

Crystal City

Des Peres

Desloge

DeSoto

Doniphan

Edmundson

Eldon

Eldorado Springs

Ellisville

Ellsinore

Elsberry

Everton

Fair Grove

Farmington

Fayette

Ferguson

Festus

Flint Hill

Freeman

Fremont Hills

Frontenac

Garden City

Gerald

Glasgow

Granby

Grandin

Grant City

Green City

Greendale

Half Way

Hartville

Hawk Point

Higginsville

Hollister

Holts Summit

Houston

Ironton

Jane

Jefferson City

Joplin

Kingdom City

Kirkwood

Koshkonong

Ladue

Laurie

Leadington

Liberal

Licking

Loma Linda

Manchester

Maplewood

Marble Hill

Marceline

Marlborough Village

Marshfield

Marthasville

Merriam Woods Village

Meta

Moberly

Monett

Montgomery City

Moscow Mills

Mount Vernon

Mountain Grove

Naylor

Neosho

New Haven

New Madrid

New Melle

Nixa

Noel

Norborne

Northwoods

Oakland

Osage Beach

Overland

Owensville

Ozark

Palmyra

Paris

Pattonsburg

Peculiar

Pevely

Platte Woods

Poplar Bluff

Purdy

Qulin

Reeds Spring

Richmond Heights

Riverside

Rock Hill

Rockaway Beach

Savannah

Sedalia

Seligman

Shelbina

Shrewsbury

Skidmore

Smithton

Smithville

Springfield

St Ann

St Elizabeth

St Mary

St Peters

Ste Genevieve

Stockton

Sugar Creek

Taos

Thayer

Town & Country

Trenton

Twin Oaks

University City

Urich

Vandalia

Velda

Walnut Grove

Warson Woods

Washburn

Waynesville

Webster Groves

West Plains

Willard

Willow Springs

The following counties are not participating and are still collecting county sales taxes: