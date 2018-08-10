Mollie Tibbetts Was Unlikely Kidnapped, According to Former FBI Profiler

Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student who has been missing for several weeks now, may have gotten into a vehicle with someone she either knew or someone who didn’t seem threatening, according to a theory by former FBI profiler Mary Ellen O’Toole.

Fox News requested O’Toole review the previous reporting on the case, who said “If she was just kidnapped, it would be a hard feat to pull off.”

“To have a complete stranger to come into a small town like this, someone would have come forward and mentioned that they’ve seen this person,” O’Toole, a former FBI profiler and director of the forensic sciences program at George Mason University told Fox News. “She was likely not kidnapped. She either got into the car of someone she knew or had a relationship with, or it was someone who had a non-threatening demeanor.”

O’Toole Doesn’t Believe Tibbetts Ran Away & Finds it “Unusual” That Investigators Have Cancelled Two Press Conferences Without Explanation

O’Toole also told Fox News that it was unlikely that Tibbetts ran away from home. Tibbetts’ mother told KWWL-TV that her daughter has never gone missing in the past and wasn’t acting strange in the days leading up to her disappearance.

“She doesn’t sound like the type of girl who would run away and start a new life,” the former FBI agent said. “If she is as close to her mom and dad and others, she wouldn’t have just run off. It’s just not seen as something that happens.”

O’Toole also thinks it is “unusual” for investigators to have canceled two press conferences without explanation, although it could be that something is breaking, according to Fox.

“It is unusual that they canceled,” O’Toole said. “I would suspect that something could be developing and they want to put their complete focus on that. They could be serving warrants or conducting more interviews. Holding press conferences could delay an investigation. It can get in the way.”

Tibbetts Has Been Missing Since July 18 & Was Dog Sitting The Night She Disappeared

Tibbetts went missing on July 18 from Brooklyn, Iowa, while dog sitting at her boyfriend’s brother’s house. She was last seen jogging around 7:30 p.m. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are not clear; while Tibbetts was not seen after the run, she did talk to her mother and her boyfriend in the hours after it. Police do not know when she vanished, or if she went for a pre-work run in the morning on July 19.

Tibbetts’ family reported her missing on Thursday, July 19, after she didn’t show up for work and stopped responding to calls and messages. Her phone was going straight to voicemail, he family said. Tibbetts works as a day camp intern at Grinnell Regional Medical Center, according to her Facebook page. While her family originally thought she went missing Wednesday night, they now think she might have disappeared Thursday.

Her boyfriend Dalton Jack also suspected an issue Thursday morning. “I was the one who threw red flags,” Jack told KCRG-TV. “She hadn’t called in. I looked at my phone and noticed I texted her good morning that morning and she hadn’t looked at it so I got ahold of her friends and family.”

Officers from the FBI, and from state and local law enforcement agencies, have joined in efforts to locate Tibbetts. A reward fund for the missing University of Iowa sophomore is now at more than $300,000, and that sum is likely to continue climbing, a spokesman for Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa said this week.

Tibbetts Father Rob Believes Mollie is Alive & With Someone She Knows

Tibbetts father, Rob, also told Fox News that he believes his daughter is alive and with someone she knows, but doesn’t know “how to resolve this” so they haven’t come forward.

“It’s total speculation on my part, but I think Mollie is with someone that she knows, that is in over their head,” he said. “That there was some kind of misunderstanding about the nature of their relationship and at this point, they don’t know how to get out from under this.”

He urged whoever might be with his daughter to “just simply call the authorities and put an end to this.”

“Let Mollie come home and hold yourself accountable for what you’ve done so far, but don’t escalate this to a point where you can’t recover yourself,” he said.