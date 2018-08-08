Mollie Tibbetts Prayer Video Posted by Aunt: WATCH

Mollie Tibbetts’ aunt has posted a moving, old video of the missing Iowa college student talking about the power of prayer.

The video was shared by Tibbetts’ aunt, Billie Jo Calderwood, on Facebook as searches for Tibbetts continue. The college student has been missing since July 18, 2018 from Brooklyn, Iowa, where she vanished after going for a run and dog sitting at a home.

“Thank you …for remembering this event and finding the tape of it, and for sharing it with us! Please keep praying!” Mollie’s aunt wrote with the video, tagging the people who had brought it to her attention.

You can watch the video here:

Here’s what you need to know:

Mollie Spoke About the Power of Prayer in the Video

In the video, Mollie talks about being down after a cross-country meet. She couldn’t breathe and felt weak, so her coach didn’t have her run two meets. The day came for another conference cross country meet after Mollie hadn’t run at a meet for over a week, and she wasn’t sure how to do it and make it through the meet.

“I’m nowhere close to where I was the year before. I had no idea what to do. I was so scared. For the first time in my life, I prayed before but I had never gotten down on my knees and prayed to God,” Mollie says in the video. “So I did. I got down, and I prayed, and I asked God to give me the strength to get through it, to tell me what to do, to help me out with whatever happened and to know what his plan was.”

Once she got to the meet, her coach told her he wanted her to run because he knew she was strong enough to do it, so she decided to do it. “The whole time I kept thinking about God. He was on my mind the whole time. And I was breathing like I had been the whole season.” Another runner even asked if she was okay. She kept running. “I ended up getting my best time of the season so far,” Mollie says in the video. Another runner told Mollie that she had been praying for her too after the race.

“In that moment I knew that was God’s way of showing me. The power of prayer was really something,” Mollie Tibbetts said. “…I had doubted him.” She described that “it really meant a lot to me to see God working in my life.”

She said that it’s important to “talk about the obstacles you’ve overcome because of God. He’s worked in your life and used you and made you stronger through these obstacles.” Mollie talked about the “strength that God has given you.”

The video come as a reward fund for information leading to Mollie’s whereabouts has exceeded $300,000. Authorities have released few clues in the vexing case. Mollie went for a run but her boyfriend says he received a Snapchat from her later that night, so it’s not clear whether she was abducted while jogging or something happened to her later. Her family says it would be completely out of character for Mollie to vanish on her own, and they have launched a number of public attempts to get information about the missing student.