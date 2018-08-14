Mollie Tibbetts Website Created for Anonymous Tips

A new website has been established in the name of finding Mollie Tibbetts, the University of Iowa student who disappeared four weeks ago and hasn’t been seen since.

The website (findingmollie.iowa.gov) will allow the community at large to submit anonymous tips, authorities say. There have been no shortage of tips so far; police say they’ve received over 1,500 tips since the investigation began, and that they’ve conducted over 500 interviews.

However, Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of field operations for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, said at a news conference on Monday that they still want people to keep coming forward with any information that comes to mind.

“We are asking everyone to reflect back on the days prior to her disappearance in hopes of recalling details about any persons or vehicles in the area,” he said. “Individuals who commit violent crimes often display behavior that is recognized by those with whom they live, work, attend school or are in otherwise close relationships with.”

He then added, “It is often in cases like this that people may have information that they do not initially share for a number of completely understandable reasons, for example: They do not initially feel that it was important or assumed that somebody else may have already informed law enforcement. We encourage you to provide whatever information you may have.”

The website offers both information on Mollie Tibbetts’ disappearance, as well as tips and advice for how to spot a person’s change in behavior if they’ve committed a crime. According to the site, you should keep an eye out for: