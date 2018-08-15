Montana Fire Maps: Track Fires Near Me Right Now [August 15]

Fourteen wildfires are burning in Montana, for a total of 26,452 acres. Although the fires aren’t talked about as much as fires in California, residents in the region will still want to keep an eye on the fires for changes and updates. These are the latest reports on the Montana fires as of August 15.

Two interactive wildfire maps for Montana are available. The first is provided by ArcGIS and the Montana State Library here and utilizes details from the USGS’s GeoMAC web services, including only wildfires that are 100 acres or larger and active in the state. You can visit this map here or view it below.

The next interactive map is provided by Montana.gov (the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation) and you can view it here.

Here is a list of the active wildfires in Montana, according to NIFC.

Bacon Rind Fire

This fire is in the Custer-Gallanting National Forest. It’s 1,388 acres and 16 percent contained, located 17 miles north of West Yellowstone. It was caused by lightning. The location is 44.968 latitude, -111.102 longitude. It’s grown a few hundred acres over the last few days and containment has remained the same.

According to Inciweb: “The Bacon Rind Fire is a great opportunity to remove dead vegetation from the forest understory and maintain a healthy ecosystem that will be conducive to new growth.”

The southeast corner of the fire has edged closer to the highway, but it remains on the west side of Highway 191. The road is open, but expect delays. A new fire, called the Terminal Fire, was reported one mile east of Bacon Rind, and is being suppressed, Inciweb reported on August 15.

There are no current closures from this fire.

Beaver Creek Fire

This fire, in the Beaverhead/Deerlodge National Forest, is 125 acres and 10 percent contained. It’s 32 miles southwest of Anaconda.

Brownstone Fire

This fire is in the Flathead National Forest. It’s 1,736 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s grown about 700 acres in the last few days.

It’s 25 miles east of Condon and was caused by lightning. It’s located at Brownstone Creek/Brown Sandstone Peak in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. There are no current closures from this fire.

According to Inciweb on August 15, the fire is expected to be active along the Flathead Alps in the upper reaches of Brownstone, Francois, and Cayuse Creek, and continue in upper Sandstone Creek.

Coal Ridge Fire

This fire, overseen by the Flathead National Forest, is 345 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 28 miles north of Kalispell.

Davis Fire

This fire, in the Kootenai National Forest, is 5,565 acres and 5 percent contained. It’s located 10 miles northwest of Yaak in Kootenai National Forest at 48.958 latitude, -115.933 longitude. It was caused by lightning. Low to moderate fire activity is expected in the next 24 to 48 hours. The NW Peak Lookout, Garver Mountain lookout, and white bark pine protection area and a SNOTEL site are threatened, Inciweb reported on August 15.

On August 15, Inciweb reported the following about evacuations and closures: “An expanded closure area in the Kootenai National Forest around the Davis Fire went into effect August 14, 2018. The closure is posted on the Davis Fire Inciweb site and the Kootenai Forest Service website at: (https://www.fs.usda.gov/kootenai). Forest Road 338 beyond the Beetle Creek Road remains closed to the public for firefighter and public safety.”

For updates call 406-295-5037, the fire information line.

Garden Creek Fire

This fire, overseen by the Flathead Agency, is 2,573 acres and 35 percent contained as of August 15. It’s located two miles north of Ronan, two miles north of Hot Springs, at 47.67 latitude, -114.76 longitude, and was caused by lightning. It hasn’t shown any growth in the last five days.

Goldstone Fire

This fire, in the Beaverhead/Deerlodge National Forest, has grown to 4,000 acres and 0 percent contained according to the U.S. Forest Service. It initially grew because of the passage of a cold front. It’s located 18 miles south of Jackson, Montana and about 25 acres of the fire is on the Salmon Challis National Forest in Idaho.

Inciweb reported about the fire on August 15: “A Closure Order #2018-D1-015 is in effect. A map of a re-route for Continental Divide Trail hikers is posted on Inciweb and also the Beaverhead-Deerlodge Facebook page. The Reservoir Lake campground and Bloody Dick cabin are closed. For more information contact Fire Information (406) 490-1818 or the Dillon Ranger District (406) 683-3900.”

You can also stay updated about the fire on this Facebook page. This map details closure information:

Howe Ridge Fire

Wednesday 8/15 #HoweRidgeFire Glacier NP. Map displays latest satellite hotspots. Perimeter data is 24+ hrs old. You can turn off perimeter data with control in upper right corner. Open interactive map: https://t.co/xC0L0sC5Te #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/UxcjRzQhbL — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 15, 2018

This fire is in Glacier National Park. It’s burned 2,600 acres and destroyed many homes and historic structures on the north end of Lake McDonald. It’s 0 percent contained and 10 miles north of West Glacier. There have been no reported injuries, KRTV reported. The fire is expected to be more active on Wednesday with increased winds.

It started Sunday as a small, smoldering fire and grew quickly, Flathead Beacon reported. Apgar area residents are in a Ready! status, which includes creating a defensible space around structures and having emergency supplies ready to leave if needed, KRTV reported.

Closures and evacuations as of August 15 include (according to KRTV):

Avalanche Campground

North Lake McDonald Road (including private residences and the Lake McDonald Ranger station)

Lake McDonald Lodge Complex (businesses, private residences, and employees)

Private residences on the Going-to-the-Sun Road. This road is closed between the foot of Lake McDonald (near Apgar) and Logan Pass. It is open between St. Mary and Logan Pass.

Inside North Fork Road is closed, along with multiple trail closures. The park’s website details full closures here.

Apgar Village, Campground, and Fish Creek campground are sitll open.

It started after a lightning storm on August 11.

Monument Fire

This fire in the Beaverhead/Deerlodge National Forest area is 4,218 acres and 2 percent contained. It is 42 miles southwest of Ennis. It was caused by lightning and was first detected on August 6.

The following evacuations are in place as of August 14, according to Inciweb: “Multiple families of the Haypress Lakes area (located within the Shining mountains subdivision) were evacuated on August 12. The American Red Cross shelter at the Ennis Elementary has been placed on temporary standby and will be reactivated if needed… An evacuation order is still in effect for the Haypress Lakes road and Boiler springs from the Y (in the road) to the west (BLM).”

Evacuation warnings also in effect “from the Y (in the road) southeast to the Shining Mt. Subdivision.”

Inciweb suggests following these social media pages for updates:

Pauola Ridge Fire

This fire, overseen by Flathead National Forest, is 370 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 3 miles northwest of Essex.

Shellrock Fire

This fire in the Central Land Office is 300 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 25 miles north of Helena, north of Elkhorn Creek in Beartooth Game Range at 46.929 latitude, -111.741 longitude. It grew from 125 acres just a few days ago. It was caused by lightning.

According to Inciweb: “The Shellrock Fire is burning heavy timber and grass in steep remote country with extremely difficult access. The fire is primarily located in the Beartooth Wildlife Management Area and portions of private ranchlands. The fire is approximately five miles north of Beaver Creek Road, and two miles west of Middle Creek Lake. A high-voltage powerline and pipeline is in the area but not threatened at this time along with two ranch cabins and a historic cabin.”

The Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Beartooth Game Range has been temporarily closed due to the fire.

Sterling Complex Fire

This fire in Kootenai National Forest is 903 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 18 miles south of Eureka, and grew from 544 acres just a few days ago. It was caused by lightning and is at 48.619 latitude, -115.104 longitude.

According to Inciweb: “On Tuesday, progress on the Tenmile Fire and the Sterling Complex went well. The containment on the Tenmile Fire remains at 70%. A spot fire was found south of the Pinkham Tower Fire; crews worked to create a direct fire line around it where possible. North of the Pinkham Tower Fire, firefighters patrolled for spot fires and continued to improve lines around one small fire and one small spot fire. On the Huckleberry Fire, a hand line was started on the south side and crews will engage the fire directly when and where it is safe to do so. Due to smoky conditions, air attack was limited on all of the fires but two helicopters were able to fly bucket drops.”

According to Inciweb’s map, the Sterling Complex Fire consists of multiple fires arranged into one complex that is being overseen by fire officials.

Tenmile Fire

This fire is 681 acres and 70 percent contained. It’s 19 miles south of Eureka, at Highway 37-Ten Mile Drainage, 48.594 latitude, -115.164 longitude. It was caused by lightning. Crews have been having productive days fighting this fire, according to Inciweb.

Wigwam Fire

This fire in Humboldt/Toiyabe National Forest is 2,300 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 15 miles southwest of Ennis at 45.153 latitude, -111.931 longitude. This fire was caused by lightning and it’s located in the Wigwam drainage.

Here are the evacuation details according to Inciweb on August 15: ” Eight families of the Haypress Lakes area (located within the Shining mountains subdivision) were evacuated on August 12. The American Red Cross shelter at the Ennis Elementary has been placed on temporary standby and will be reactivated if needed… An evacuation order is still in effect for the Haypress Lakes road and Boiler springs from the Y (in the road) to the west (BLM)… Evacuation warnings also remains in effect from the Y (in the road) southeast to the Shining Mt. Subdivision.”

The following social media pages will have updates: