Neighbor Live Tweets Cops & Armed Man, Makes Them Breakfast

“THEY SHOT HIM” (He finds out later, they didn’t.)

The tweets began around 9:30 a.m. Pacific time. Twitter user PostHumousArt begins to document what’s occurring in his Eugene, Oregon neighborhood on a Sunday morning.

“OMG I HAVE POLICE ACTION ACROSS THE STREET SOMEONE IN THE APARTMENT SHOT AT POLICE. POLICE GUNS ARE OUT.”

“POLICE JUST SCREAMED & HE SCREAMED ‘ARE YOU GOING TO SHOOT ME IF I COME OUT’”

“WHERE’S THE NEWS?”

“i can’t believe this is happening across the street! he won’t put the gun down police are screaming put the gun down”

“THE HUMMINGBIRD LUCKY & I HAVE THE RIGHT TO NOT HAVE NUT JOBS WITH GUNS WHO SHOOT AT POLICE WE MUST HAVE COMMON SENSE GUN CONTROL TODAY”

“SWAT JUST ARRIVED”

“THIS IS UNREAL”

“THEY SHOT HIM”

“blue, blue, blue”

“Think it’s done”

Then, the man made the “hero” cops breakfast.

“ok fed the cops. they DID NOT SHOOT HIM HE WAS A GUY WITH A WARRANT WITH A GUN WHO DIDN’T WANT TO GO TO JAIL. THE LOVELY SALEM POLICE AGREED WITH MY ARGUMENTS ABOUT OPEN CARRY & THIS WAS ANOTHER PERFECT EXAMPLE breakie served”

He does argue that the community received no alerts: “NOW NONE OF US RECEIVED A ‘POLICE ACTION ALERT’ TO STAY AWAY FROM OUR WINDOWS?”