Nikolas Cruz Interrogation Video Released

Authorities in Broward County, Florida have released the lengthy interrogation video of accused Parkland mass shooter Nikolas Cruz speaking with a detective after his arrest. Be forewarned that the video is very disturbing. (You can read tributes to the victims of the mass shooting here.)

Cruz stands accused of perpetrating one of the worst school shootings in American history. The confession video of his interrogation by law enforcement was released on August 8, 2018. Cruz is accused of murdering 17 students and staff, and wounding 17 others.

You watch watch the interrogation tapes here on Periscope where a television reporter is playing the video live. And here:

In one disturbing scene, Cruz pretended to shoot himself in the head. He also punched himself in the face in the video.

WATCH: Surveillance footage from interrogation room captured admitted Stoneman Douglas shooter Nikolas Cruz pretending to shoot himself in the head. He also punched himself in the face many times. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/qXbKux5xmW — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) August 8, 2018

Here’s more from the tapes:

You can watch additional video excerpts here.

The interrogation tapes were released by the state’s attorney’s office in Broward County. In the video, Cruz claimed that he heard a voice or demon in his head that was telling him to harm others. A lengthy transcript of the Cruz interrogation was previously released by authorities. You can read that transcript in full here, but be aware that it contains disturbing content. Lengthy portions of the transcript are also redacted.

The interrogation video is 12 hours long.

The interrogation video also reveals that Cruz may have been planning to attack a park before he chose the high school. According to CBS Miami, “Cruz calls himself a coward, stupid and a failure.”

At one point, Cruz repeatedly said he wanted to die. He also repeatedly said he didn’t deserve things, such as water offered by the detective. Broward Sheriff’s Detective John Curcio conducted the interrogation of Nikolas Cruz.

