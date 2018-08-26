Police Say There Is No Active Shooter at the Salt Bowl

Mayhem took over for a brief time at War Memorial College in Little Rock, Arkansas tonight, as thousands gathered to watch the annual Salt Bowl.

The crowds — and the football players — nearly stampeded after a rumor spread that shots had been fired. You can watch that here.

And you can see more video here:

You can also see the empty seats and football fields as the frightened crowd tried to run to safety, here.

Absolute chaos here at the #Saltbowl but no clue what’s going on… any suggestions? pic.twitter.com/c0IXLiLMxn — Dennis Cavanaugh (@cavywx) August 26, 2018

There were reports on social media that an active shooter was on the loose in the stadium. The whole stadium was briefly on lockdown while police carried out an investigation. An estimated 38,000 people were in the stadium to watch the annual game between the two rival teams, Benton and Bryant.

Little Rock Police Say There Was No Active Shooter, Just a Minor Fight

There has been NO shooting incident at War Memorial Stadium. Their was a fight that caused minor injuries. LRPD is on the scene handling this incident. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) August 26, 2018

It’s unclear how so many people came to believe that there was an active shooter in the stadium. But after investigating, Little Rock police announced that there was absolutely no active shooter on the scene.

They said there was a fight, but one that did not involve weapons.

One attendee said that officials had taken out a stretcher. News reports later confirmed that two people had been taken out of the stadium on stretchers. It wasn’t immediately clear whether they were injured in the fight, or whether they were hurt in the stampede when people tried to flee the stadium.

Someone Apparently Started Yelling ‘Gun’ And the Whole Crowd Panicked

A fight broke out 5 rows behind us. It then moved over 2 sections. People in the section started yelling he has. Gun. And hell broke lose. — Anita (@neetsark) August 26, 2018

A witness named “Anita” said afterwards that a fight had broken out five rows behind where she was sitting. She said the fight then “moved over” two sections. And then, people in the crowd started yelling, “gun!”

After that, Anita said, “hell broke loose.”

As rumors of a gunman spread, the crowd of 38,000 people panicked, and rushed for the exits. It was not clear whether anyone was injured in the rush to get out.

Reports Say The Rest of the Game Is Cancelled and the Hornets Won

REPORT: According to rule, Bryant will win Salt Bowl XIX as half the game has been played. Hornets win 28-14. — SalineCourierSports (@SalineCourierSp) August 26, 2018

When the gunshots were reported, the game between Benton and Bryant was a little more than halfway over. The Bryant Hornets were in the lead, 28-14. There were just over 9 minutes left in the third quarter.

The remainder of tonight's Salt Bowl game between Benton and Bryant has been cancelled due to an incident at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Bryant led 28-14 with 9:22 left in the third quarter.#arpreps — Jeremy Muck (@JeremyMuckADG) August 26, 2018

Saline Courier Sports is reporting that according to the rules, that makes the Hornets the winner, since half the game was over and they were ahead.