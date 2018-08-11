NYPD Shoots Armed Man in Queens

BREAKING: There’s been a police involved shooting in Far Rockaway, Queens. One person transported to @southnassau, per the authorities. pic.twitter.com/dLFfu295Zt — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) August 11, 2018

News reports say police officers in New York have gunned down a man at a “raucous” barbecue in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, New York. Sources told the Daily News that police shot the man — who was armed — after he himself shot at another man at the barbecue.

The man is expected to survive. His name has not yet been released — neither has the name of the NYPD officers involved in the shooting. This is a developing story.

Local media reported the incident late Friday night. Reports said that police were called to the scene of a “raucous” barbecue at Redfern Ave. near Hassock St in Far Rockaway, Queens at about 11PM.

A witness told the Daily News that a fight had broken out at the barbecue. “There was a big barbecue over here. A bunch of kids on this side hanging out. It started as a fistfight and then shots rang out. The kids were teenagers, 16 or 17,” the witness, who identified himself only as “David,” told the Daily News. He added, “I saw a kid on the floor with his face busted up. There was a kid in cuffs. He was laying there on his side in cuffs, he looked motionless. Everyone was crowded over there.”

The NYPD announced that there would be a “large police presence” in the area and that they would issue an update soon.