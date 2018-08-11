NYPD Shoots Armed Teenager in Queens

News reports say police officers in New York gunned down a 15 year old boy at a “raucous” barbecue in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, New York. Police said late on Friday night that they had shot the young man after he fired his gun into the crowd.

You can watch the police statement here.

The man is expected to survive. His name has not yet been released — neither have the names of the NYPD officers involved in the shooting. This is a developing story.

Local media reported the incident late Friday night. Reports said that police were called to the scene of a “raucous” barbecue at Redfern Ave. near Hassock St in Far Rockaway, Queens at about 11PM.

Police officers said they saw a “male” with a weapon firing into the crowd and ordered him to drop his gun. They said the ordered him to drop the gun but he refused. After ordering him a few times to drop the gun, police said they shot and wounded him. He has been taken to Long Island Hospital and is expected to recover.

A witness told the Daily News that a fight had broken out at the barbecue. “There was a big barbecue over here. A bunch of kids on this side hanging out. It started as a fistfight and then shots rang out. The kids were teenagers, 16 or 17,” the witness, who identified himself only as “David,” told the Daily News. He added, “I saw a kid on the floor with his face busted up. There was a kid in cuffs. He was laying there on his side in cuffs, he looked motionless. Everyone was crowded over there.”

The NYPD announced that there would be a “large police presence” in the area and that they would issue an update soon.