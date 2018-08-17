Ocasio-Cortez Banned the Press From Her Latest Town Hall

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, the Democratic nominee for Congress from New York, has been carrying out a “listening tour,” visiting local residents and hearing their concerns in town halls around the Congressional district she hopes to win in November.

But the last two stops on the tour have been closed to the media. Reporters — whether they work for TV, newspaper, or radio — were not allowed at Ocasio-Cortez’s town hall events in Queens and The Bronx last week.

On Sunday, the press was barred from an Ocasio-Cortez event in Corona, Queens. And last Wednesday, the press was denied entry to her town hall event in The Bronx. Both events were open to the general public — just not to the media.

The Ocasio Cortez Team Said They Barred Media After She Was ‘Mobbed’ By Cameras at a Recent Event

https://twitter.com/search?f=tweets&q=ocasio%20cortez%20ban%20press&src=typd

Ocasio Cortez has been a rising star in the Democratic party, ever since winning a surprise victory in the primaries against incumbent Joe Crowley. Since then, she’s traveled across the country — going as far as Hawaii — to campaign for progressive candidates. She’s been featured in national media. She’s even been satirized.

a healthcare activist, Ady Barkan, in the Bronx on Tuesday. Her campaign manager, Vigie Ramos Rios, later told the Queens Chronicle that she was “mobbed” by reporters, “even though we said no Q&A and no one-on-one [interviews].”

Ocasio-Cortez’s team said that after that experience, they decided to bar the media from coming to her town hall meetings. The team says they hope to allow press back into Ocasio-Cortez’s events soon — but they don’t know exactly when that will be.

Corbin Trent, a campaign spokesman, said, “We wanted to help create a space where community members felt comfortable and open to express themselves without the distraction of cameras and press. These were the first set of events where the press has been excluded,” Trent said. “This is an outlier and will not be the norm. We’re still adjusting our logistics to fit Alexandria’s national profile.”

Ocasio Cortez’s Campaign Doesn’t Think She’s Being a Hypocrite

Just wrapped up an amazing community conversation & listening tour stop in Corona, Queens! Guess what: we talked about race, immigration, healthcare, disability rights & housing… and everybody was fine! 🇺🇸 Because we can, in fact, handle tough issues together. https://t.co/f3oCheT1t0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) August 12, 2018

The Queens Chronicle asked Ocasio Cortez’s campaign whether they think banning the press is hypocritical — especially after the candidate’s national tour, which garnered a lot of media attention. Trent, a campaign spokesman, said Trent said their campaign is committed to maintaining a positive relationship with area media outlets.

“After our primary victory, the campaign had what we saw as a unique and limited opportunity for Alexandria to use her elevated platform to speak about issues affecting our district to the national media, and to campaign for other progressive candidates around the country,” he said. “By working to get other progressive candidates elected, Alexandria will be securing more national voting power for the people of Queens and the Bronx.”