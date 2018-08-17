Omar Abdulsattar Ameen: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Iraqi refugee to the U.S., Omar Abdulsattar Ameen, 45, was arrested Wednesday on an Iraqi-issued warrant, for allegedly killing one of their soldiers on behalf of ISIS, ABC 10 Sacramento reported.

The FBI acted on a warrant issued by an Iraqi federal court in Bagdad, who have charged Ameen with the murder of an Iraqi policeman, killed during a battle with the Islamic State.

Ameen will be extradited back to Iraq soon. View his extradition orders here.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ameen is Facing Possible Execution Based Upon a Single Eye Witness Account

Iraqi officials filed documents in U.S. federal court stating that Ameen could face execution for the “organized killing by an armed group.”

Benjamin Galloway, one of the public defenders assigned to Ameen’s case, said he had only 10 minutes to meet with Ameen before appearing in court. According to ABC News, Galloway “hadn’t decided whether to contest that Ameen is the man wanted by Iraqi authorities.”

“A few things have to be considered, whether or not this is the right person and whether or not there is sufficient evidence to justify sending him over,” former federal prosecutor Bill Portanova told FOX 40

“The murder charge in Iraq is a death sentence, so these attorneys will fight it.”

The case against Ameen has been built upon a single eye witness account. “Much of the evidence proving Ameen’s crime and ISIS affiliation are redacted from the unsealed court documents. That evidence, presumably, was enough to get Ameen extradited back to Iraq,” reported FOX 40.

2. Ameen Was Granted Refugee Status in June 2014; he Settled Into Sacramento Five Months After Allegedly Killing an Iraqi Soldier in Rawah

According to court documents, Ameen left Iraq in 2012 for Turkey, where he applied for refugee status to the U.S.

His application was approved by the U.S. in June 2014, the same month prosecutors say Ameen allegedly killed a police officer in his home in Rawah after it fell to the Islamic State. Five months after, Ameen settled into Sacramento as a refugee.

“There was clearly a number of tripwires that didn’t go off in this vetting process,” Seamus Hughes of George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, told The Associated Press.

Hughes says that most IS arrests in the United States have been of U.S.-born citizens, that Ameen’s case is rare, and according to him, “illustrates holes in the system.”

3. The FBI Has Been Investigating Ameen Since 2016

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force has been watching Ameen since 2016.

Iraq officials say, Ameen has been identified as one of four men who opened fire into the home of a Rawah police officer, Ihsan Abdulhafiz Jasim. Ameen is being accused by Iraq for firing the shot into Jasmin’s chest that ended his life.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the slaying on their social media pages. FBI agents have interviewed eight individuals who say that Ameen, his father, his brothers and his paternal cousins are al Qaeda and ISIS fighters.

Documents allege that Ameen and his family planted improvised bombs, transported militants, solicited funds, robbed supply trucks and kidnapped drivers on behalf of al Qaida.

Ameen’s next court appearance is on Monday.

4. In His Interviews While Seeking Refugee Status, Ameen Claimed His Father Died For Cooperating With The United States And That he And His Brother Were Kidnapped by Terrorists

In Ameen’s interviews while seeking refugee status, he claimed his father died for cooperating with the United States, but there are documents stating that Ameen’s father died from natural causes, specifically a blood clot in his brain.

Ameen also claims he and his brother were captured by extremists but that he was able to escape. It’s unknown whether or not that claim has been investigated. No further details have been disclosed.

Since before Trump was elected president, the U.S. vetting process has been one of the world’s toughest. Since 1975, 3 million refugees have established lives in the United States. According to the Associated Press, not one of those refugees have been arrested for carrying out a lethal terror attack on U.S. soil.

Typically those seeking refugee status are interviewed for up to three years. During that vetting process, they undergo biometric checks, medical exams, and are asked to fill out massive amounts of paperwork.

Changes to the vetting process since Trump’s inauguration, include: longer background checks, additional screenings for males and females between 14 and 50, and a reduced annual ceiling from 110,000 to 45,000.

5. Ameen Had Four Children Living With Him in Sacramento And He Worked as a Mechanic

“We were shocked,” said Greg Hutson, neighbor to Ameen and his family. “We couldn’t believe what was happening to be honest with you.”

Neighbors say a large group of refugee families from the Middle East live in the complex where Ameen’s family lived, but that they don’t interact much with each other.

“You didn’t see him come together with the rest of them, have coffee and tea together. You didn’t see him interact too much,” Hutson told FOX40.

When FBI agents arrested Ameen in his apartment on Wednesday, two young boys and two young girls were found inside. A young woman living next to Ameen said that they are Ameen’s children and that he worked as a mechanic.