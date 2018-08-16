Omarosa’s Lara Trump Tape Reveals an Alleged $15,000 Monthly Buyout Offer

Omarosa Manigault-Newman released the latest of her audio recordings that she captured while serving as an aide in the White House today, and this one featured Lara Trump.

In the tape, Lara Trump reportedly offered her $15,000 a month to stay silent. Manigault-Newman said of the conversation that the offer represents “an attempt to buy my silence, to censor me, and to pay me off … by the campaign.”

Omarosa has said that she is ready to go toe-to-toe with the Trump administration, adding to MSNBC, “Believe me, my tapes are better than theirs… Donald Trump has met his match.”

NEW: Omarosa shares new secret recording of a conversation with Lara Trump, which she asserts shows “an attempt to buy my silence, to censor me, and to pay me off … by the campaign” after she was fired from the White House. https://t.co/QgdSqhQCou — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 16, 2018

Manigault-Newman has also clarified that she will continue to work with Special Counsel Robert Mueller throughout his investigation, though she did not disclose what material she’s submitted to his team, as of yet.