WATCH: Omarosa’s Tape of Michael Cohen, “Hush Money Payment”

Omarosa Manigault-Newman released her first videotape today on ‘Hardball with Chris Matthews,’ in what appeared to be a conversation between herself and Michael Cohen.

On the show, Manigault-Newman said, “Today changed everything. This is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump … because he knows that the person who knows everything about him, about his relationship with these women and others people may not know about will come to light.”

You can watch the video below: