Omarosa’s Book Claims Trump Said N-Word & Other Racial Slurs

GOP political consultant Frank Luntz tweeted that a claim in Omarosa Onee Manigault-Newman’s new tell-all “Unhinged; An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House” is “flat out false.”

Manigault-Newman’s memoir is about her tenure in President Donald Trump‘s White House.

“I’m in @Omarosa’s book on page 149. She claims to have heard from someone who heard from me that I heard Trump use the N-word.

Not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify. Very shoddy work.”

Luntz wasn’t the only person to blast the tome published by Simon & Schuster and a book that the former “Apprentice” star and Trump confidante has been promoting for months.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the book is “riddled with lies.”

“Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations. It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the president during her time in the administration.”

Statement from Sarah Sanders on Omarosa. via @maggieNYT pic.twitter.com/hObF39L7Ib — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) August 10, 2018

And George Conway, husband of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway claims that a passage from the book that alleges Trump used a racial slur to describe him is not true.

Conway responded to a tweet from The Guardian that reads, “She also claims that she personally witnessed Trump use racial epithets (about George Conway) who is half Filipino “would you look at this George Conway article,” she quotes the president as saying, “Fuc*ing FLIP! Disloyal fuc*ing goo-goo.”

“The allegation is not credible, and indeed is ridiculous, particularly in light of the timing of her departure from the White House—December 12, 2017. It’s absurd all around.”

Michael Steele, the former Republican National Committee chair, said pundits and others shouldn’t buy into her “Un-Credible” claims.

So ⁦@OMAROSA⁩ when you said: “Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump” does that now include you? Oh, and I guess ⁦@POTUS⁩ being a racist wasn’t enough to stop you from working for him⁩. #notcredible https://t.co/Bjaf83rDiq — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) August 10, 2018

Manigault-Newman did not back down or back off and instead threatened to spill the tea on something Steel said about Trump and Former White House Chief of Staff for Reince Priebus.

She also claims the Trump camp offered her a $15,000-a-month contract to keep her mouth shut about the Administration’s goings on.

Another claim, one that may give life to meme creators is that she walked in on the President eating a crumpled up piece of paper after a meeting with his then personal lawyer, and now federal witness, Michael Cohen.

Redditers asked who hasn’t done that?