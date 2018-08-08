Paul Sheehan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Paul Sheehan is a 54-year-old man from Dorchester, MA, who was arrested last Friday night after going on a rant against two strangers.

The rant, which has been called racist, was captured on video by an African-American woman who was one of his targets.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. In the Video, Sheehan Asks the Strangers Why They’re in His Neighborhood

In the video, where Sheehan can be seen wearing a sweater vest bearing the Patriots insignia, Sheehan asks the people why they’re in his neighborhood. Nene Judge, the woman who was being targeted in the video, later explained that she and her husband had pulled over on their motorbikes to figure out another route, since the road had been closed off from an accident.

“Do you live here?” he asks repeatedly, then says, “I’m not being f*cking short, I’m not being f*cking short,” when the woman recording the video asks why he’s yelling.

“This is my f*cking neighborhood,” the man repeatedly said. Later, he added, “I pay a f*cking mortgage.”

2. Sheehan Reportedly Was Angry that the Strangers Had Come Into His Neighborhood on Motorcycles

He’s identified as Paul Sheehan of #Dorchester and for now, he’s charged with disorderly conduct. Hate crime charge could follow. @boston25 — Jacob Long (@JacobLongTV) August 7, 2018

During the video, Sheehan repeatedly said that the strangers were “not bringing those bikes” into his neighborhood.

“I’ll f*cking knock you out,” Sheehan said a minute into the altercation.

“I f*cking dare you,” the woman replied.

Sheehan also took the time to point out that there had been a recent shooting in the neighborhood. “I don’t want this f*cking sh*t in my neighborhood,” Sheehan said. Then he began to repeatedly say, “Do you live in this f*cking neighborhood?”

Eventually Officer Doiron cordoned Sheehan off and told him to stop.

3. Sheehan Was Arrested After Screaming Racial Slurs & Pulling on a Traffic Sign Pole

According to Officer Steven McNulty, the BPD's Civil Rights Division will be investigating the incident as a potential hate crime. His name is Paul Sheehan, 54, Dorchester, MA pic.twitter.com/mFhtSDVJV0 — Mark Moran (@mmoran0975) August 7, 2018

According to Dot News, Sheehan was arrested by Officer James Doiron after Doiron had initially separated the altercation. Later, as Sheehan was walking away, he was seen by Doiron screaming “F*ck that [n-word]” repeatedly and trying to pull down a stop sign.

Sheehan is a commuter rail employee for Boston’s MBTA, according to Dot News. As of Tuesday, sources reported that Sheehan was in the process of removal from service.

Keolis spokesman Justin Thompson said, “As a local employer and a company providing a service to the public, we have absolutely no tolerance for this type of reprehensive conduct or language in or outside the workplace. The matter is under investigation and we don’t comment on personnel matters.”

4. The Video of Sheehan Has Gone Viral & Been Viewed Over 700,000 Times

A Dorchester man was arrested Friday after he threatened and berated a black woman who was parking her motorcycle. https://t.co/YHNG4MH3GO — masslivenews (@masslivenews) August 8, 2018

The video of Sheehan has since gone viral in the wake of the altercation. Nene Judge, the 38-year-old woman who was the subject of the rant, wrote on Facebook, “All I did was pull over my motorcycle to park and this man went crazy asking me why am I in his neighborhood 🤦🏾‍♀️ he was even more mad I was on a motorcycle 🤷🏽‍♀️ I think I had a case of racist profiling #SHARE it maybe one of his co workers will see it! This was at the corner of Adams St and Chelmsford st in Dorchester 🤦🏾‍♀️ you would of thought I was outside my neighborhood 🤷🏽‍♀️”

The video has been viewed 778,000 times, shared 20,000 times, and commented on over 6,000 times.

5. Sheehan Is Due Back in Court in October

The man shown in this video— 54 year-old Paul Sheehan of Dorchester— was arrested for disorderly conduct, according to @bostonpolice. He is under investigation for civil rights violation. Per police report, his rant included multiple uses of phrase "F that N-word." Story to come. https://t.co/gci4VniKRc — Dorchester Reporter (@DotNews) August 7, 2018

Sheehan was released over the weekend, and will be due in court in October. According to The Root, police are currently investigating whether a hate crime charge would be applicable to the case as well, in addition to his charge of disorderly conduct.

Twitter users have had a mixed reaction to Sheehan’s arrest and what appears to be his subsequent removal from his job. One Twitter user argued that Sheehan losing his job would likely lead to more problems.

#PaulSheehan lost his job and his family is now in a bad way, a way that will get worse by the day because a butthurt reporter from @Boston25 had to get him. Losing your job can have dire psychological consequences. Including #suicide.#MAGA#Boston25#1stAmendment — Lord God King Boo-fuu (@lordgodbufuu) August 8, 2018

