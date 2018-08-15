Pennsylvania & New Jersey Flooding Map: Track the Flooding Near Me Right Now [August 15]

Multiple states of emergency have been declared across the east coast in response to the levels of flash flooding over the course of the last week. Pennsylvania and New Jersey in particular are under advisory for severe weather conditions through Wednesday evening.

Several counties in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey have been declared to be under a state of emergency.

Here’s what you need to know about the counties under a weather advisory, as well as the weather forecast for the coming week.

Pennsylvania Counties Under a Flood Advisory, August 15

As of August 15, here is the list of ares currently subject to minor or moderate flooding:

Susquehanna River at Danville

Susquehanna River at Bloomville

Susquehanna River at Wilkes-Barre

Tunkhannock Creek at Tunkhannock

Susquehanna River at Meshoppen

Susquehanna River at Towanda

Susquanna River near Waverly (New York border)

New Jersey Counties Under a Flood Advisory, August 15

A flood warning continues for three counties in New Jersey, with the flood stage currently as high as 19 feet in some areas. Here are the counties currently under advisory: