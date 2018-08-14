PHOTOS: Active Shooter at Walmart in Cheltenham, PA

An active shooter situation was reported at a Walmart in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania Tuesday evening, according to WPVI-TV. Police and first responders were at the scene after reports of shots fired at the store in a strip mall on Cheltenham Avenue near Easton Road around 6 p.m.

At least two people were taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed their conditions, according to NBC10. It’s unknown how many other victims there might be or the extent of the injuries. NBC10 reports that at least two victims were shot near the customer service desk.

y'all the cheltenham walmart is being held up by an armed gunman

please call your loved ones if they frequent here or live in the area 🤦🏽‍♀️😫 pic.twitter.com/QMS5BUh7CC — killacap ♑️ (@peopleofASHANTI) August 14, 2018

According to WPVI-TV, police said at least two people have been injured in this incident. One person was taken into custody at East Sedgewick and Forrest avenues, just blocks from the Walmart.

“Arrest made near scene of apparent shooting in Cheltenham Twp., Pa.,” Twitter user Matt Simansky wrote. “Still working to confirm connection to Walmart.”

Arrest made near scene of apparent shooting in Cheltenham Twp., Pa. Still working to confirm connection to Walmart pic.twitter.com/ykNuyvklEo — Matt Simansky (@ActionNewsMatt) August 14, 2018

SWAT teams were at the scene and were searching the building. Police departments from several nearby municipalities responded to the scene after the shots fired report.

Police responded to the scene and also recovered a vehicle that fit the description of the suspect’s on Forrest Avenue and East Sedgwick Street, NBC reports.

Police vehicle struck near Walmart / Cheltenham Twp. scene pic.twitter.com/N1vTfROR7w — Matt Simansky (@ActionNewsMatt) August 14, 2018

There was an active shooter at Walmart in Cheltenham Twp. Massive police presence. SWAT on scene All traffic is blocked off. No other information available from police at this time pic.twitter.com/870PJ7osXQ — Mike Dougherty (@MicDougherty) August 14, 2018

Denise Nakano wrote: Shooting inside a Walmart in Cheltenham ends at Sedgwick and Williams in Philadelphia. Witness: Suspect’s car rams into a parked Police SUV and then two people take-off. Police catch-up to them.”

Shooting inside a Walmart in Cheltenham ends at Sedgwick and Williams in Philadelphia. Witness: Suspect’s car rams into a parked Police SUV and then two people take-off. Police catch-up to them. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/B0067jhjEl — Denise Nakano (@DeniseNakanoTV) August 14, 2018

Fox29 is airing a live Facebook feed from its chopper. You can check it out below:

Cheltenham is a township of about 37,000 residents located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.

This is a developing story. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known. Check back for updates.